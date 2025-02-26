Location: Radebeul, Germany
Project size: 2,400 square feet
Program: This country house dating back to the end of the 19th century in the vineyards of Radebeul, near Dresden, had become in need of repair over time. Structurally, it was damp, rotten, and drafty. It still relied on an old oil heating system, and it had lost its large roof overhangs as well as many other ornamental details. The architectural task was to make it usable as a residential building, while also returning some of the vibrant energy the building once had—not to reconstruct what had been lost, but rather an optimistic and joyful continuation of its complex history.
Design Solution: SUMMACUMFEMMER refurbished the house and turned every reparation detail into a small design task. In the case of a rotting window frame, for instance, the project team not only replaced it with one that was structurally sound but transformed it into a small bay extension that connects two rooms along the facade. To address the house’s energy needs, the firm used fully insulated timber constructions and implemented a highly efficient log-fired central heating system. A wealth of vibrant detail was also added throughout the house during the repair work.
Photos © SUMMACUMFEMMER
Structure and Materials: The primary material in the conversion was wood. Rough-sawn boards were used for the new facade cladding; planed timber for the solid wood floors; CNS-milled beams for the cornice profiles; and carpenter-joined CLT for the complex roof truss and the timber-frame extensions. Wood is also the sole source of energy for the heating system.
Additional Information
Completion date: December 2023
Site size: 2 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © SUMMACUMFEMMER
Images courtesy SUMMACUMFEMMER; click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
SUMMACUMFEMMER Architects
Dieskaustr. 101, 04229
Leipzig, Germany
+49 172 422 31 45
summacumfemmer.com
Project Team
Principals: Anne Femmer, Florian Summa
Project Manager: Felix Schaller
Engineers
Structural: Gunther Lohse Engineers
Photographer
SUMMACUMFEMMER
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Masonry: Ziegelwerk Klaus Huber
Roofing
Metal: Rheinzink
Tile/shingles: Creaton
Windows
Wood frame: Holz+Glas
Doors
Wood and special doors: Tischlerei GUT
Interior Finishes
Paints and stains: Little Greene
Floor and wall tile: VIA
Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Bollichwerken
Plumbing
Showerheads: Duravit
Toilets: Laufen
