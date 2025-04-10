Interior DesignMultifamily Housing ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureKitchen and BathGuess the Architect

Guess the Architect: April 2025

By RECORD Editors
Prototype Kitchen
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
April 10, 2025
Image in modal.

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This influential prototype kitchen was designed by a European architect who aimed to reduce the burden of household work on women. Informed by the industrial logic of efficiency, it included such features as a swivel stool, adjustable light, built-in storage, and an integrated preparation surface beneath a window, all packed into just 75 square feet. Though some of its elements are now commonplace, it represented a radical rethinking of one of a house’s central functions.

By entering, you have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Guess the Architect

Sponsored by

PAC-CLAD Logo

 

 

Last month's answer: The SAAL da Bouça housing in Porto, Portugal, was designed by Álvaro Siza, who received the Pritzker Prize in 1992. It takes the form of four bars of housing separated by public gathering spaces; these run perpendicular to a concrete wall that blocks off a railway line behind the site. On the opposite end of the site, facing a busy intersection, is a set of communal spaces housed in spare, geometric structures.

American Colonial District.

Photo © Fernando Guerra / Alamy Stock Photo


KEYWORDS: Contests modern residential architecture

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

 

Related Articles

The latest news and information

#1 Source for Architectural Design, News and Products

SUBSCRIBE