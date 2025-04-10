Guess the Architect: April 2025

✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This influential prototype kitchen was designed by a European architect who aimed to reduce the burden of household work on women. Informed by the industrial logic of efficiency, it included such features as a swivel stool, adjustable light, built-in storage, and an integrated preparation surface beneath a window, all packed into just 75 square feet. Though some of its elements are now commonplace, it represented a radical rethinking of one of a house’s central functions.

Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Last month's answer: The SAAL da Bouça housing in Porto, Portugal, was designed by Álvaro Siza, who received the Pritzker Prize in 1992. It takes the form of four bars of housing separated by public gathering spaces; these run perpendicular to a concrete wall that blocks off a railway line behind the site. On the opposite end of the site, facing a busy intersection, is a set of communal spaces housed in spare, geometric structures.