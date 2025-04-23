American Academy in Rome Announces 2025–2026 Rome Prize Fellows

A new cohort of 35 artists and academics have joined the ranks of American creatives to be named as Rome Prize fellows by the American Academy in Rome (AAR). First established in 1894 under the leadership of architect Charles McKim and incorporated by the U.S. Congress in 1905, the venerable non-profit is America’s oldest independent overseas research institution for the arts and humanities. This year’s recipients will be presented at the Janet & Arthur Ross Rome Prize Ceremony, taking place this evening at the City University of New York Graduate Center.

Starting this September, the latest group of Rome Prize awardees will start their five-to-ten-month residencies on the AAR’s historic campus at Janiculum Hill. Each will be presented with the “time and space to think and work” through independent workspace, room and board, and stipends granted by the AAR as part of the highly competitive program, which spans 12 disciplines including architecture, landscape architecture, design, and historic preservation and conservation. This year there is also a pilot Rome Prize in Environmental Arts and Humanities that, per the AAR, was “designed specifically for collaborative efforts between artists and scholars working jointly on projects that help understand our expand our understanding of the way human beings relate to, experience, and process their encounters with the natural world.”