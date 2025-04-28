Spanish Prime Minister and Carlo Ratti Launch Climate Call to Action Ahead of Venice Architecture Biennale

Less than a month ahead of the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, curator Carlo Ratti has joined with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez to launch a “manifesto for new architecture” that emphasizes the urgent need for architects to focus on climate adaptation—that is, helping the built environment withstand the impacts of climate change—in addition to mitigation measures. At a press conference in Madrid on April 24, alongside Italian ambassador to Spain Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi, Ratti and Sánchez introduced their appeal titled Intelligens: Towards a New Architecture of Adaptation.

“Valencia, Spain, stands as a recent example of the impacts of climate change,” the precis to the manifesto reads. “Unprecedented rainfall overwhelmed the city’s defenses, flooding roads, trapping vehicles, submerging buildings, displacing communities, and resulting in the loss of over two hundred lives. This event is not an isolated case; Valencia joins a growing list of places grappling with the reality of climate disruption—it reminds us that no community is immune.”