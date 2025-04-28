U.S. Green Building Council Announces Launch of LEED v5

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the launch of the latest version of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). The last update to LEED, which ranks as the most widely used and globally recognized green building certification program, came in 2019 with the launch of LEED v4.1. Following several years of development, LEED was first adopted and initiated as a pilot program by the USGBC in August 1998; it was formally offered as a rating system two years later in 2000 making the program, as it exists today, 25 years old.

Registration for the newest version, LEED v5, is immediately available to new construction, interior, and existing commercial building projects.

Developed by the USGBC’s global network of green building professionals, LEED v5 was informed by two public comment periods held in 2024 and ratified by members earlier this year, a move that served as a final endorsement for the new rating system. In its announcement of the launch, the USGBC describes LEED v5 as being “focused on impact areas that touch decarbonization, human and ecological health, and resilience.” The new version, the organization notes, “further defines what it means to be a high-performance building today, creating even greater investment potential.” (Capable of reducing water, energy and waste by more than 20 percent, LEED-certified buildings achieve a 21.4 percent higher average market sales price per square foot compared to non-LEED buildings and 11 percent higher rent rates, per the USGBC.)

“LEED v5 raises the bar, further defining and evolving best practices and giving stakeholders across the building industry clear pathways to address today’s challenges to our health, climate, and communities,” adds USGBC president and CEO Peter Templeton.

As detailed by the USGBC, the latest version’s three key focus areas—decarbonization, quality of life, and ecological conservation and restoration—work together to “drive the market towards a near-zero carbon reality that is equitable, resilient, and promotes the wise, safe use of all resources.”

Accounting for half of all points for LEED v5 certification, decarbonization “targets reductions in operational, embodied, refrigerant, and transportation emissions.”

In response to global demand for greener, healthier spaces (and transparency around sustainability from building users), quality of life “improves health, well-being, resilience, and equity for building occupants and their communities, making spaces not just environmentally friendly but also people friendly.”

Finally, the focus area of ecological conservation and restoration “emphasizes strategies that limit environmental degradation and contribute to the restoration of ecosystems, ensuring that our built environment exists harmoniously with nature.”

In addition to these new focus areas, LEED v5 introduces new requirements for projects seeking LEED Platinum certification along with other updates that the USGBC says will “provide greater flexibility for projects and more opportunities to evolve rating system requirements in response to a rapidly changing market.”

More particulars on LEED v5 can be found here.