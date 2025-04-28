U.S. Green Building Council Announces Launch of LEED v5
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the launch of the latest version of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). The last update to LEED, which ranks as the most widely used and globally recognized green building certification program, came in 2019 with the launch of LEED v4.1. Following several years of development, LEED was first adopted and initiated as a pilot program by the USGBC in August 1998; it was formally offered as a rating system two years later in 2000 making the program, as it exists today, 25 years old.
Registration for the newest version, LEED v5, is immediately available to new construction, interior, and existing commercial building projects.
