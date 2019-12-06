House of the MonthResidential Architecture

Casa Larga by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects

Florida

December 6, 2019
Wendy Moonan
KEYWORDS Florida / modern residential architecture
Architects & Firms

Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects

Architects famously say limitations make the best architecture. That could be true for Casa Larga, a handsome Florida house recently completed by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects (SLRA) of Bridgehampton, N.Y.

The clients, a high-profile fashion designer and his partner, presented the firm with a simple program for the oceanfront property in Florida: a one-story house with a wing for guests that would be a Zenlike retreat. “It was not so much about the architecture as about how they would live in it,” says founding principal Fred Stelle.

Stelle Lomont Rouhani's office, long based on the south shore of Long Island, is renowned for its sleek contemporary beach houses. "We also understand coastal area codes and construction," says partner-in-charge Viola Rouhani. In Florida, she adds, regulations dictated staying landward of the coastal erosion hazard line. So the design team pulled the house far back from the beach to the west, near the road on the long, narrow 1.7-acre site, and raised it above the flood zone.

Concrete piles, drilled 25 to 30 feet into the ground, form the base for the house’s cast-in-place, board-formed concrete walls, which stand at right angles to the water to withstand an ocean surge. Because of residential construction’s vulnerability to wind and water, local code prohibits plumbing, electrical, mechanical services, or sleeping areas on the lower level. The 6,500-square-foot structure with post-tensioned concrete floors, a teak rainscreen and decking, and oak-clad ceilings, has a cantilevered roof shading the outside upper deck of the main level. It in turn shelters the terrace below from the sun.

The main living quarters, including the living/dining room, kitchen, and master suite, all offer views of the ocean. The guest wing, with four bedrooms, baths, and private balconies is oriented east, and has its own “club room” and kitchen.

The house emphasizes a sense of openness to the outdoors, and the landscaping shields it from the road and the neighbors. The client seems pleased with the results: “The best part is when you get nice thank-you notes from the owner,” Rouhani says.

Credits

Architect:

Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, 48 Foster Ave Bridgehampton NY 11932, 631.537.0019, stelleco.com

 

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:

Viola Rouhani – Partner in Charge, Frederick Stelle – Partner, Luca Campaiola – Senior Designer, Damen Hamilton – Project Manager, Jessica Twiggs – Designer, Sarah Reilly – Designer, Alexa Baker – Designer

 

Interior designer:

Groves & Co

 

Engineers:

Structural: Gilsanz Murray Steficek

Mechanical & Electrical: KPI Engineering Inc

 

Consultants:

Landscape: Quennell Rothschild & Partners

Lighting: Radiance Lighting

 

General contractor:

General Contractor: Michael K. Walker & Associates Inc

Landscape Contractor: Michael A. Gilkey Inc

 

Photographer:

Matthew Carbone

Specifications

Structural System

Manufacturer of any structural components unique to this project:

“Division 3”-  board formed and post-tensioned concrete structure

 

Exterior Cladding

Rainscreen: Teak

Precast concrete: Jake Brady Concrete by Design

Wood: Teak decking

Moisture barrier: Prosoco

Other cladding unique to this project: Thermocromex limestone stucco

 

Roofing

Other: Siplast

 

Windows

Metal frame: Vitrocsa

 

Doors

Entrances: Impact Precious Wood

Wood doors: Lualdi Porte

 

Hardware

Locksets: FSB

 

Interior Finishes

Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Westwood Manufacturing

Paints and stains: Benjamin Moore

Paneling: Sawdust Inc.

Solid surfacing: Krion

Special surfacing: Jake Brady Concrete by Design

Special interior finishes unique to this project: Large entryway wood sliding doors by George Nakashima Woodworkers

 

Lighting

Downlights: Tech Lighting

Exterior: B-K Lighting

Dimming system or other lighting controls: Lutron Homeworks

 

Conveyance

Elevators/escalators: Residential Elevators Inc

 

Plumbing

Boffi Fantini, Duravit, Samuel Heath

 

Energy

Other unique products that contribute to sustainability: Geothermal heating/cooling
 

Wendy Moonan, a New York–based architecture and design writer, is the author of New York Splendor: The City’s Most Memorable Rooms.

