RECORD’s long-running Best of Products competition heralds the best building materials and furnishings introduced to the North American market within the last year. The competition is accepting entries for 2024, and a panel of architects and designers will judge the entries based on innovation, function, sustainability, and aesthetics. Winners will be published in the December 2024 issue of RECORD. Coverage of competition winners from prior years is available here.

There are a total of 10 categories for this year’s competition. These include Building Envelope; Building Systems and Components (including HVAC); Ceiling and Wall Coverings (including panel and acoustical); Flooring; Furnishings and Decorative Hardware; Kitchen and Bath; Lighting; Outdoor and Landscaping; Textiles and Upholstery; and Windows, Doors, and Hardware.

The submission form is straightforward: entrants will complete a questionnaire on their products, which includes a general description and technical details, and a PDF listing the product name with up to five photos or drawings. Applicants are encouraged to mail material samples to RECORD’s office, where they will be reviewed in-person by the Products jury.

For material samples:

Architectural Record Editorial Offices

350 5th Ave, Suite 6000

New York, NY 10118

Early bird submissions ($95) are due by July 1st, and regular registration ($150) will run through August 14th.

The full list of requirements and the application portal is found below. Submission extended deadline: August 14, 2024



ELIGIBILITY

Entry is open to any manufacturer in the U.S. or abroad.

Items must have been introduced to the U.S. market on or after August 1, 2023.

Products previously published in print or on the web will be evaluated at the discretion of the jury.

Manufacturers may submit up to five (5) separate entries.

DEADLINE

All entries must be submitted by August 14, 2024.

ENTRIES

Entries must be submitted as a single PDF (no larger than 10 MB) that includes:

Up to five (5) photos of the product The company and product name

FEES

Each entry must be accompanied by a credit card payment, payable after the Entry Questions and PDF Upload have been completed.

Early bird: $95 through July 1, 2024

Standard fee: $150

STEPS

Please complete the Entry Questions and PDF Upload on the following pages. To save information you have entered so far, click the "Save and Next" button at the bottom of the page before exiting the form or moving on to the next page. Once you are ready to submit your form, click the "Add to Cart" button on the last page. Please take an extra moment to review your responses before submitting. After checkout, you will be able to review your entry but will not be able to edit it.

QUESTIONS

For survey questions, email arcallforentries@bnpmedia.com. Please include “Record Products” in the subject line.

For password or technical assistance with the survey platform, please email contests-surveys@bnpmedia.com.