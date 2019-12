Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright, by Paul Hendrickson. Knopf, 600 pages, $35.

Even in the crowded FLW market, prodigious research by a respected journalist and biographer, emanating from a venerable publisher, promises to be a worthwhile read. It is—but mainly for architects who lament not being famous. They can be relieved they are not Frank Lloyd Wright. They won’t have their private lives subjected to tedious scrutiny. Reading frothy speculation about Wright’s possible homoerotic relationships or obsessive detail about the murder of his lover convince us we are in the age of TMI. And even if architects are the subjects, it’s only about them, not their work.