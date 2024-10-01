✕

A building has so many elements that give it character, but garage doors hold a special place in the world of commercial architecture.

Once a no-frills security feature, modern garage doors are now inspired by the unique harmony between form and function. The intricate design details, vivid finishes, and advanced technology found in garage doors make an undeniably bold statement.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a commercial garage door, chances are that you’ve uncovered a myriad of options. There is an overwhelming selection of models, styles, and performance options to choose from. We’ll help you clear the clutter and narrow down your search.

Read on for some expert tips on how to discover the perfect commercial garage door for your space.

Do: Work with the Style of Your Building

The design and style of your building can help you pick a commercial door. The hospitality industry—particularly restaurants and bars—is leaning into indoor-outdoor design to maximize space. The VertiStack® Clear full-view doors boast bold, clean lines that match trending midcentury modern architecture. The doors' unique engineering allows the sections to stack above your opening without overhead tracks and cables. The result is a clear and open ceiling and direct access and views of outdoor spaces.

If a clear ceiling isn’t a priority, the Architectural Series will hit the sweet spot. These full-view doors have overhead tracks but offer the same modern look and feel as VertiStack Clear doors. Depending on cost and durability needs, you can opt for either aluminum or steel frame construction.

Don’t be afraid to be daring. If you have an industrial space, you can still choose a garage door with both uncompromised style and standout performance. With Clopay commercial garage doors, there’s no limit to your design creativity!

Rugged Elegance: Clopay’s Industrial Series commercial doors offer uncompromised style and performance. Photo courtesy Clopay Corporation, click to enlarge.

Don’t: Be Afraid to Add Color

It’s reasonable to be anxious about adding bright colors to the exterior of your building. However, your commercial garage door is a much smaller commitment compared to the rest of your facade. Go bold with trendy oranges and yellows. Or, opt for a more luxurious feel with deep greens, navy blues, or black. Your door is also a perfect spot to show off your brand colors and make your building stand out from the rest. Commercial doors come in a wide array of standard and custom colors and finishes. All of these options give your door character and protect its surface from scratches and corrosion.

Do: Choose the Right Kind of Paint

If your door is on the exterior of the building, it’s going to be exposed to the elements. If it’s not, you still need to deal with wear and tear from constant use. Commercial sectional doors are made of steel or aluminum, so make sure to choose a paint that has built-in protection from corrosion and wear.

A two-part polyurethane-based commercial paint can keep your color bright and hide blemishes. Clopay doors come with Color Blast®, which uses Sherwin-Williams® Polane paint. This paint not only protects the door from corrosion but also reflects solar rays to keep the surface cool.

Don’t: Ignore Natural Light

If you’re in an area that gets tons of direct sunlight, you’re in luck! Architects and builders are big fans of daylighting—or placing openings in spaces that let in natural light. This popular process reduces energy costs, increases productivity, and makes people feel happier. An easy way to get these benefits is to install a commercial glass overhead door. Full-view doors come with strong tempered glass so you don’t have to worry about cracking. You can also customize your glass with glazing or tints.

A View to a Thrill: Achieve a sleek, modern look with full-view doors, available in aluminum or steel frame construction. Photo courtesy Clopay Corporation, click to enlarge.

Extreme™ Series doors are a popular choice for fire stations, EMS facilities, and auto repair facilities. These doors are fast, opening at 24” per second, and are low maintenance and highly durable. Along with these benefits, they also look great! These doors are available with full-view glass sections to let in ample light and provide the public with an unobstructed view of fire engines and cars.

Applications Drive Functionality: Fire stations and emergency services require quick and reliable doors like Clopay’s Extreme™ Series. Courtesy of Clopay Corporation, click to enlarge.

Do: Upgrade Your Tech

Commercial garage doors are equipped with advanced safety technology that helps avoid injury and prevent damage to doors and vehicles. Most doors come standard with sensors, like photo eyes and light curtains. Additional technology, like safety edges, will automatically reverse or stop the door when it senses an obstruction. A popular option is to add smart technology for wireless communication, easier maintenance, and touchless operation. The VertiStack Clear door now comes with a Strap Brake Safety System that’s positioned at the bottom section of the door and within the wall angles. This system is triggered when strap tension is lost. It releases the brake lever and engages the brake teeth to prevent the bottom and subsequent sections from falling.

Don’t: Forget About Function

Your industry drives how you’ll use your garage door. If you’re in food service and hospitality, you’ll likely use your door to create a chic indoor-outdoor dining space. Fire stations and emergency services will need a door built for speed. Retail spaces and schools might need a security grille to block traffic and create a welcoming atmosphere. You have hundreds of options when it comes to picking your commercial garage door, and the choice isn’t always clear-cut. Fortunately, a commercial garage door dealer can help narrow your search.

Do: Fix Air Leaks

Think of air leaks like a balloon—the tighter the seal, the less air can escape. That balloon is your building, and air can leak out of any opening. When air escapes, it makes your heating and cooling systems work harder. Your energy bills skyrocket, temps fluctuate, and employees and customers are still too hot or cold. Replacing an old overhead door with an insulated commercial door, like the Energy Series sectional door, can help your bills and keep your space comfortable.

Choosing the best door for your business isn’t an easy process. The key is to find a balance between what you want and what you need. Fortunately, modern commercial garage doors are designed so you don’t have to compromise on style or performance. If a door isn’t completely winning you over, remember, customizing your door with unique design and safety upgrades can make it a perfect fit for your space.

By Heather Bender, Director of Commercial Product Marketing, Clopay Corporation