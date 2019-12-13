Trump to Nominate D.C. Airports Official as Architect of the Capitol

President Trump intends to nominate J. Brett Blanton, a senior engineering manager with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, as the next Architect of the Capitol, the White House has announced.

The AOC's office is responsible for design, construction, maintenance and operations of the U.S. Capitol, and such other nearby landmarks as the Library of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court building and Senate and House office buildings—more than 18.4 million square feet of facilities in all.

The previous AOC, Stephen T. Ayers, retired in November 2018. The acting AOC is Thomas J. Carroll III, an 11-year veteran of the office.

