On the Boards: a Museum, Towers, and New Urban Waterfronts

January 27, 2020
Josephine Minutillo
KEYWORDS Brooklyn / China / New York City / Seoul / Sydney
RECORD surveys four upcoming projects across the globe by MVRDV, Moreau Kusunoki with Genton, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, and Bjarke Ingels Group with James Corner Field Operations.

Tancheon Valley and waterfront in Seoul.

Rotterdam-based MVRDV has won a competition to redesign the Tancheon Valley and waterfront in Seoul, a site currently dominated by surface car parking and elevated highway structures. Called "The Weaves," the design threads a tangle of pedestrian and bicycle paths, natural terrain, and public amenities into a playful landscape. Image courtesy MVRDV

 
Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.

French architecture practice Moreau Kusunoki with Australia’s Genton as local architect have won the international competition to design the new Powerhouse Museum in Sydney. According to the architects, “We envisage the new Powerhouse as a hyper-platform, a building with many functions and limitless potential. The built form will tread lightly on the site, with the architecture opening up towards the river, providing generous public space and creating an open, 24-hour precinct.” Image courtesy Moreau Kunusoki

 
The South HeXi Yuzui Financial District Tower in Nanjing, China.

The South HeXi Yuzui Financial District Tower in Nanjing, China, is a 1,640-foot-tall mixed-use building designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. The design draws its inspiration from the patterns in the flowing waters of the nearby Yangtze River. Its resulting shape mitigates wind vortices, optimizes views, and enhances both the structure and the program. The tower will integrate rainwater harvesting into multiple green spaces and sky gardens, with an open-air observatory amenity containing a 360-degree viewing platform. Completion is expected in 2025. Image courtesy Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

 
River Street Waterfront Master Plan.

In Brooklyn, the River Street Waterfront Master Plan, by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with James Corner Field Operations for Two Trees Management, seeks to enhance connectivity to the waterfront, restore natural habitats, elevate the standard for urban waterfront resiliency, and transform the way New Yorkers interact with the East River. The 1.27-million-square-foot project includes two residential towers with a footprint designed to expand the public realm, creating six acres of new park space. Image courtesy BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Josephine-cropped1

Josephine Minutillo has been a contributor to Architectural Record since 2001. After practicing architecture for several years in New York City, she turned her attention full time to writing, joining the staff of RECORD as Senior Editor in 2008. In her current role as Features Editor, she reports on major building projects, exhibitions, and design innovation. Her articles have also appeared in Interior Design, Mark, Frame, Surface, Azure, Whitewall, Interni, Monument and Encyclopedia Britannica, and she was previously a Contributing Editor to Architectural Digest. She has been an invited critic at Washington University in St. Louis, The Cooper Union, Columbia GSAPP, Pratt Institute, The City College of New York, and Yale University.

Instagram: @josephineminutillo_

