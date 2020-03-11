Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion by O Studio Architects
China
Architects & Firms
Nestled in a valley among the mountains of Northern China’s Chicheng County, Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion quietly blends into its surrounding landscape. The cold climate and fertile soil here are ideal for creating this dessert wine that requires grapes to be harvested while frozen on the vine. Designed by Hong Kong–based O Studio Architects, the 9,700-square-foot building supports a matrix of white-painted steel frames—almost like wine racks themselves—which soften the orthogonal concrete structure behind it. The team conceived the latticelike veil in part to accommodate the client’s request for a “nonrectilinear building that echoes the mountainscape,” says Fai Au, the firm’s founding principal. The center contains a cellar tucked into the sloped site for controlled aging, with grape pressing and public tasting rooms at ground level; above, a rooftop terrace offers exquisite views as a backdrop for sipping and socializing.