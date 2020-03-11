Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion by O Studio Architects

Credits: 1 AIA LU/Elective; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU

May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations

Buildings move. Hard to believe, we know. But, buildings and structures react to heat and cold. They can sway in the wind. And when earthquakes come, they can really move!

This course addresses some of the basic knowledge needed to understand the role expansion joint systems play in structural integrity, as well as their compatibility with the function and finishes within the space.