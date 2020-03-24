Obituary: Paul Kasmin, 1960-2020

Architecture News

Portrait of Paul Kasmin by Cari Vuong; Kasmin Gallery by studioMDA, photo © Roland Halbe

March 24, 2020
Cathleen McGuigan
Paul Kasmin, a prominent British-born New York art dealer, has died at 60 after a long illness.

After operating a gallery in SoHo, he became a pioneering dealer in the Chelsea neighborhood, showing the work of great classical modernists, such as Brancusi and Motherwell, as well as introducing to America the playful work of the French duo Les Lalanne, who made sculptures of hippopotami, monkeys and sheep.

Kasmin was also an important patron of architecture, with four spaces in Chelsea, all designed by studioMDA, whose principal is Markus Doschantsch. The gallerist called the architect’s approach one “expressly crafted to show art at its best.”

Kasmin Gallery, photo © Roland Halbe

Three of the four buildings studioMDA worked on for Kasmin were renovations of existing old buildings; the fourth and most recent was a ground-up structure right next to the High Line. The designs, each for a different scale of artwork, are highly rational with subtle distinctive details, like the linear black metal sashes for the entrance doors and windows. The final building, on West 27th Street, is the most unusual: it has an entrance framed by a deep surround of textured concrete; interior skylights set into a concrete grid (think Louis Kahn), and is topped by a green roof on which sculpture is displayed—a lovely public amenity visible from the High Line.

Cathleen McGuigan is editor-in-chief of Architectural Record. She is responsible for leading the award-winning editorial team to deliver thorough coverage of news, projects, and practice issues to architects, design professionals, and building product manufacturers. Her broad experience as an editor, journalist, and critic provides strong leadership for this integrated print and digital portfolio, as well as strikingly relevant professional and cultural content for readers across the globe. Cathleen joined RECORD in 2011. Previously an architecture critic and arts editor at Newsweek, she has more than three decades of cultural journalism experience. Cathleen’s work has also been published in The New York Times Magazine, Smithsonian, Harper’s Bazaar, and Rolling Stone. A Michigan native, she serves on several design juries and is a former adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

