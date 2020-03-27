Bowen Island House by office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers

Location: Bowen Island, Canada

Project size: 2,600 square feet

Site size: 8 acres

Program: The two-level volume perched atop British Columbia’s rocky coastline comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.

Solution: Overlooking the Howe Sound, this building’s rectilinear design features a large cantilevered deck and high performance glazing to capture the sweeping views. The residence’s potable water comes from a natural well on site with a stand-alone filtration system on the lower level.

Construction and materials: The primary structure is a combination of cast in place concrete, structural steel, and wood. Throughout the interiors, locally sourced and milled hemlock wood is used for both flooring and ceiling finishes, while the entry and bathrooms have ceramic tile finishes. Glazed roof lanterns are also incorporated for daylight harvesting. The exterior cladding is a black stained, locally-milled western red cedar.

Total project cost: withheld

Clients: Brenden and Alice Hursh

Photo © Ema Peter, click to enlarge. Photo © Ema Peter Photo © Ema Peter Photo © Ema Peter Photo © Ema Peter Photo © Ema Peter

Image courtesy omb, click plans to enlarge.

Image courtesy omb, click section to enlarge.