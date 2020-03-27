Featured HousesResidential Architecture

Bowen Island House by office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers

Canada

Bowen Island House

Photo © Ema Peter

March 27, 2020
KEYWORDS Canada / concrete / modern residential architecture / Vancouver
Architects & Firms

McFarlane Biggar Architects + Designers

Location: Bowen Island, Canada

Project size: 2,600 square feet

Site size: 8 acres

Program: The two-level volume perched atop British Columbia’s rocky coastline comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.

Solution: Overlooking the Howe Sound, this building’s rectilinear design features a large cantilevered deck and high performance glazing to capture the sweeping views. The residence’s potable water comes from a natural well on site with a stand-alone filtration system on the lower level.

Construction and materials: The primary structure is a combination of cast in place concrete, structural steel, and wood. Throughout the interiors, locally sourced and milled hemlock wood is used for both flooring and ceiling finishes, while the entry and bathrooms have ceramic tile finishes. Glazed roof lanterns are also incorporated for daylight harvesting. The exterior cladding is a black stained, locally-milled western red cedar.

Additional Information

Total project cost: withheld

Clients: Brenden and Alice Hursh

Bowen Island House.

Photo © Ema Peter, click to enlarge.

Bowen Island House.

Photo © Ema Peter

Bowen Island House.

Photo © Ema Peter

Bowen Island House.

Photo © Ema Peter

Bowen Island House.

Photo © Ema Peter

Bowen Island House.

Photo © Ema Peter

Bowen Island House Plans.

Image courtesy omb, click plans to enlarge.

Bowen Island House Section.

Image courtesy omb, click section to enlarge.

Credits

Architect:
office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
301 – 1825 Quebec Street
Vancouver, BC V5T 2Z3
604 558 6344
www.officemb.ca

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Steve McFarlane Architect AIBC, Rob Grant Architect AIBC, Michelle Biggar BBE-ID RID, Heather Maxwell Architect AIBC, Brendan Callander Intern Architect AIBC, Kai Hotson Architect AIBC,

Architect of record:
office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
301 – 1825 Quebec Street
Vancouver, BC V5T 2Z3
604 558 6344
www.officemb.ca

Interior designer:
office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers

Engineers:
Structural Engineer: Eric Man, KSM Associates Ltd.

General contractor:
West Coast TurnKey

Photographer:
Ema Peter: Ema Peter Photography

 

Specifications

Exterior Cladding:
Metal/glass curtain wall: Atlas Meridian Glassworks Inc, Panoramah!
Wood: Black stained local cedar
EIFS, ACM, or other: N/A
Curtain wall: Atlas Meridian Glassworks Inc, Panoramah!

Roofing:
Other: Green Roof, Xero Flor

