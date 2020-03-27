Bowen Island House by office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
Canada
Architects & Firms
Location: Bowen Island, Canada
Project size: 2,600 square feet
Site size: 8 acres
Program: The two-level volume perched atop British Columbia’s rocky coastline comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Solution: Overlooking the Howe Sound, this building’s rectilinear design features a large cantilevered deck and high performance glazing to capture the sweeping views. The residence’s potable water comes from a natural well on site with a stand-alone filtration system on the lower level.
Construction and materials: The primary structure is a combination of cast in place concrete, structural steel, and wood. Throughout the interiors, locally sourced and milled hemlock wood is used for both flooring and ceiling finishes, while the entry and bathrooms have ceramic tile finishes. Glazed roof lanterns are also incorporated for daylight harvesting. The exterior cladding is a black stained, locally-milled western red cedar.
Additional Information
Total project cost: withheld
Clients: Brenden and Alice Hursh
Credits
Architect:
office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
301 – 1825 Quebec Street
Vancouver, BC V5T 2Z3
604 558 6344
www.officemb.ca
Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Steve McFarlane Architect AIBC, Rob Grant Architect AIBC, Michelle Biggar BBE-ID RID, Heather Maxwell Architect AIBC, Brendan Callander Intern Architect AIBC, Kai Hotson Architect AIBC,
Architect of record:
office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
301 – 1825 Quebec Street
Vancouver, BC V5T 2Z3
604 558 6344
www.officemb.ca
Interior designer:
office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
Engineers:
Structural Engineer: Eric Man, KSM Associates Ltd.
General contractor:
West Coast TurnKey
Photographer:
Ema Peter: Ema Peter Photography
Specifications
Exterior Cladding:
Metal/glass curtain wall: Atlas Meridian Glassworks Inc, Panoramah!
Wood: Black stained local cedar
EIFS, ACM, or other: N/A
Curtain wall: Atlas Meridian Glassworks Inc, Panoramah!
Roofing:
Other: Green Roof, Xero Flor