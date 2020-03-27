Architecture NewsCoronavirus Coverage

Massachusetts to Reopen Decommissioned Hospital to Address COVID-19 Capacity Concerns

MA Gov Charlie Baker

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in a press conference on March 26, photo © Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office

March 27, 2020
Bruce Buckley
KEYWORDS Boston / Engineering News-Record
Order Reprints
No Comments

The commonwealth of Massachusetts will temporarily reopen a decommissioned hospital in Boston to help increase capacity for COVID-19 patients and others seeking health care in the city, Governor Charlie Baker announced on March 26. Work is underway to prepare Newton Pavilion to handle up to 250 beds for a range of needs with a focus on supporting the city’s homeless population

“We certainly view this as a critical step to helping the Commonwealth secure enough space and care for homeless individuals who become infected,” Baker said during a briefing.

Continue reading this story on ENR.com. Find ENR’s latest coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Bruce Buckley

Designs for National Mall Sites Now Open for Public Comment

Finalists for National Mall Design Competition Announced

Read more from Bruce Buckley in Architectural Record's sister publication Engineering News-Record.

Related Articles

Post a comment to this article