Massachusetts to Reopen Decommissioned Hospital to Address COVID-19 Capacity Concerns

The commonwealth of Massachusetts will temporarily reopen a decommissioned hospital in Boston to help increase capacity for COVID-19 patients and others seeking health care in the city, Governor Charlie Baker announced on March 26. Work is underway to prepare Newton Pavilion to handle up to 250 beds for a range of needs with a focus on supporting the city’s homeless population

“We certainly view this as a critical step to helping the Commonwealth secure enough space and care for homeless individuals who become infected,” Baker said during a briefing.

