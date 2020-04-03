Architecture NewsCoronavirus Coverage

University of Virginia Accelerates Hospital Project to Meet COVID-19 Demand

UVArendering.jpg

The University of Virginia Medical Center opened floors of its new tower early to treat COVID-19 patients.

Rendering courtesy of UVA Facilities Management

April 3, 2020
Bruce Buckley
KEYWORDS healthcare design / Virginia
Order Reprints
No Comments

Architects & Firms

Perkins and Will

University of Virginia Medical Center was able to redesign and accelerate portions of a $394-million expansion project to meet demand for bed capacity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Charlottesville facility opened 15 ICU isolation beds on April 2 on a 28-bed floor of the six-floor patient tower portion of the project. Three floors of the tower, which are roughly 25,000-square-feet each, are tentatively scheduled to open by June with the remaining three held as a shell for future space.

Continue reading this story on ENR.com. Find ENR’s latest coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Bruce Buckley

Massachusetts to Reopen Decommissioned Hospital to Address COVID-19 Capacity Concerns

Designs for National Mall Sites Now Open for Public Comment

Read more from Bruce Buckley in Architectural Record's sister publication Engineering News-Record.

Related Articles

Post a comment to this article