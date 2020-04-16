Architecture & Design Film Festival Offers Online Lineup

In addition to museum tours, classes, and (hopefully) happy hours, you can now add film festivals to your list of online events to participate in while sheltering-in-place. The Architecture and Design Film Festival (ADFF) is hosting ADFF: ONLINE from Thursday, April 16 through Sunday, April 19.

One specially curated film will be offered each night (streaming at 8 pm ET and 8 pm PT) and include a live introduction. A Q&A with each film’s director will follow. To watch at home, purchase tickets for the individual programs here for $0.99.

ADFF founder and architect Kyle Bergman is launching the online event “as a way for the architecture and design community to remain engaged and experience a few specially-curated films,” he says in a statement. “We hope this online venue will serve as a virtual space for the professional design industry—and the broader community—to be together and think about architecture and design.”

See the full lineup from ADFF:ONLINE

April 16

The Human Shelter

Director: Boris Benjamin Bertram

2018 / 57 min / Denmark



This film is an epic, poetic journey investigating how we, as human beings, design and build our homes. The film will explore the concept of the “home,” and how humans express themselves creatively within that sacred space, whether it’s a lagoon settlement in Lagos, a refugee camp in Iraq or a six square-meter dwelling in Tokyo.

Special introduction by Sean Anderson, Associate Curator, Department of Architecture and Design at MoMA. After the film will be a Q&A with Boris Benjamin Bertram.

April 17

Glenn Murcutt: Spirit of Place

Director: Catherine Hunter

2017 / 59 min / Australia



Glenn Murcutt – Spirit of Place explores the life and art of Australia’s most famous living architect. Murcutt’s extraordinary international reputation rests on the beauty and integrity of his work. With a swag of international awards (including the prestigious Pritzker Prize) Murcutt has literally put Australian architecture on the world map. And yet, by choice, he has never built outside his own country. Murcutt’s focus instead has been the creation of energy-efficient masterpieces perfectly suited to their environment and his breakthrough designs have influenced architects around the world. This documentary follows Glenn Murcutt, now over 80 years old, as he designs his most ambitious project to date – a mosque for an Islamic community in Melbourne.

After the film will be a Q&A with Catherine Hunter.

April 18

James Hubbell - Between Heaven and Earth

Director: Marianne Gerdes

2019 / 66 min / USA



James Hubbell has been driven to have a conversation with the world, using his art and his architecture to give flight to his deepest beliefs. A life lived in harmony with the environment that surrounds his southern California mountain home has inspired works so exquisite they’ve been commissioned for churches, synagogues, parks, even a palace. He synthesizes tile, glass, iron, clay and stone together to work in support of each other. Everything from a door handle to a window, from a wall to a roof, becomes part of the artistic expression. Hubbell’s creations say things he can’t express in words. Inspired by nature and filled with humanity, at age 87, his is a quiet, yet compelling voice of an artist who shows us that power has nothing to do with how old you are, or how big you are, or how strong you are, and that creativity transcends everything.



After the film will be a Q&A with Marianne Gerdes.

April 19

City Dreamers

Director: Joseph Hillel

2018 / 80 min / Canada



Phyllis Lambert, Blanche Lemco van Ginkel, Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, Denise Scott Brown – four trailblazers who became accustomed to being the only woman in the room. Each has an extensive list of accomplishments in architecture, planning and landscape architecture dating back 60+ years and has taught, mentored and inspired generations of professionals. How have they envisioned our cities?



Through original interviews, archival material and stunning cinematography, documentary filmmaker Joseph Hillel uncovers how each of these strong, independent thinkers has shaped the cities we live and work in. As the world becomes increasingly urbanized, the insights of these forward-looking women who have built social and environmental values into their work seem more relevant now than ever.



After the film will be a Q&A with Joseph Hillel.