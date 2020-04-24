Pratt School of Architecture Offers 4 Free Continuing Education Courses

April 24, 2020
As a contribution to the profession during the pandemic, Pratt School of Architecture is offering four free AIA-accredited short Continuing Education courses, in partnership with AIA Brooklyn.

“Our intention is to show solidarity with our extended architecture community,” said Dean Harriet Harriss in a statement. The courses, on topics ranging from affordable housing to daylighting analysis, will be available beginning April 29. Read more about the educational series here

