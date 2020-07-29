Pratt Institute has announced that Kathryn Chenault, a member of the school's Board of Trustees since 2012, and her husband Kenneth Chenault have committed $1,000,000 in support of diversity at the School of Architecture. The gift will provide three incoming undergraduate architecture students with comprehensive, renewable, full-tuition scholarships, covering room and board, fees, books, and supplies.

Founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 1887, the Institute has ranked seventh on Architectural Record and DesignIntelligence's list of most admired undergraduate architecture programs for the last two years.

“I hope that this gift will likewise inspire other philanthropists and alumni to support diversity in higher education,” said Kathryn Chenault, “especially at Pratt.”