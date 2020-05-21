AIA Announces 2020 COTE Top Ten Award Winners

The AIA Committee on the Environment (COTE) today announced the winners of the COTE Top Ten Awards. The annual program, established in 1997, recognizes projects that integrate design excellence and sustainable performance.

Austin Central Library in Austin, Texas, by Lake|Flato Architects + Shepley Bulfinch

in Austin, Texas, by Lake|Flato Architects + Shepley Bulfinch U.S. Land Port of Entry in Columbus, New Mexico, by Richter Architects

in Columbus, New Mexico, by Richter Architects Etsy Headquarters in New York by Gensler

in New York by Gensler Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice in New York, by Gensler

in New York, by Gensler John W. Olver Design Building in Amherst, Massachusetts, by Leers Weinzapfel Associates

in Amherst, Massachusetts, by Leers Weinzapfel Associates Keller Center - Harris School of Public Policy in Chicago, by Farr Associates and Woodhouse Tinucci Architects

in Chicago, by Farr Associates and Woodhouse Tinucci Architects Marine Education Center at the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, by Lake|Flato Architects in association with Unabridged Architecture

in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, by Lake|Flato Architects in association with Unabridged Architecture THE SIX in Los Angeles, by Brooks + Scarpa

in Los Angeles, by Brooks + Scarpa UPCycle in Austin, Texas, by Gensler

Additionally, the Environmental Nature Center and Preschool in Newport Beach, California, by LPA received the Top Ten Plus designation for exemplary post-occupancy performance.

Awards are typically conferred at the AIA’s annual conference, which has been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.