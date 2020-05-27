Demanding Urgent Climate Action, U.S. Designers Join 'Architects Declare' Movement

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, more than 60 U.S. architects announced their support of an international movement called 'Architects Declare,' adding their names to the growing roster of signatories on a manifesto demanding urgent climate action within the design and building sectors. The Architectural League, along with a steering committee of designers, catalyzed the creation of the American contingent of this global effort.

Read the manifesto below, and visit us.architectsdeclare.com to see the list of those who have signed and add your name.

US ARCHITECTS DECLARE CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY EMERGENCY

The interlinked crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and societal inequity are the most serious issues of our time. Buildings and construction play a major part, accounting for nearly 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide (C0 2 ) emissions while also having a significant impact on deforestation, habitat destruction, and species extinction.

Meeting the needs of our society without breaching the earth’s ecological boundaries demands a paradigm shift in our behavior in the building sector. Together with our clients and collaborators, we must design buildings, cities, and infrastructures as indivisible components of a larger, constantly regenerating, and self-sustaining system.

The knowledge exists to begin that transformation now, but what has been lacking is collective will. As a sector, we must work together to reshape our approach to architecture and urbanism at the speed and scale the crises demand.

We commit to: