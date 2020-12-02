On December 2, Foster + Partners formally withdrew from Architects Declare, a group of architects dedicated to mitigating and raising awareness of the climate crisis among designers and clients. Launched in May 2019, the movement now has over 1,000 UK-based architects and designers on its roster, and has since expanded internationally to 26 countries. Foster + Partners was a founding signatory of the coalition, along with 16 other firms.

The firm released a statement from its founder, Pritzker Prize–winner Norman Foster, citing the need to design more sustainable airports as the main cause to break from the group. “Since our founding in 1967, we have pioneered a green agenda and believe that aviation, like any other sector, needs the most sustainable infrastructure to fulfil its purpose,” said Foster. “Unlike Architects Declare we are committed to address that need.”

“We believe that the hallmark of our age, and the future of our globally connected world, is mobility,” he continued. “Mobility of people, goods and information across boundaries. Only by internationally coordinated action can we confront the issues of global warming and, indeed, future pandemics. Aviation has a vital role to play in this process and will continue to do so. You cannot wind the clock backwards.”

The UK Architects Declare steering group issued a response to Foster’s statement: “We recognise that addressing the climate and biodiversity emergencies challenges current practice and business models for us all, not least around the expansion of aviation. We believe that what is needed is system change and that can only come about through collective action. Architects Declare is not a ‘protest’ movement but a collaborative support network to innovate positive transformation.”

Foster + Partners has completed airports from the UK to the UAE, and across Asia. On the boards are aviation projects in Mexico City, Panama City, and Marseille, France. Also in the works, the new 1.5 million square foot Kuwait International Airport is slated for completion in 2023. At the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale, Foster (with Jonathan Ledgard, director of the Afrotech initiative at the École Poly­technique Fédérale de Lausanne), unveiled a prototype for a "droneport” that would deliver medical supplies and other essential cargo to developing countries.