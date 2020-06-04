Architecture NewsReviews

Photographic Portfolio: Nic Lehoux

June 4, 2020
This past winter, the West Vancouver Art Museum presented an exhibition of the photographs of Nic Lehoux, a longtime contributor to RECORD. The work, says Lehoux, “emphasizes the importance of human interaction in public spaces, and the need for us to share experience in close proximity.” The exhibition, which is scheduled to travel to Venice for the Biennale (now postponed until 2021) has taken on a new significance in light of the COVID-19 crisis. “The images seem to reflect another era, although that era was just a few months ago,” says the photographer. “But, if anything, the pandemic has reinforced the fact that experience is rooted in the human psyche and will not change.”

