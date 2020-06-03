Empire State Building Extinguishes Lights, Honoring Memory of George Floyd
June 3, 2020
On the evenings of June 1 and 2, 2020, the Empire State Building extinguished its lights in honor of the memory of George Floyd.
The skyscraper is home to Architectural Record’s offices, and we editors join our many colleagues in architecture and design, particularly those members of the National Organization of Minority Architects, in expressing our sorrow and calling for an end to inequality, injustice and systemic racism.