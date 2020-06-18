Featured HousesResidential Architecture

La Moraleja Villa by XTEN

Madrid

La-Moraleja-Villa-01-B.jpg

Photo © Imagen Subliminal

June 18, 2020
XTEN Architecture
Location: Madrid

Project size: 35,520 square feet

Program: La Moraleja Villa is a two-story single-family residence for art collectors and their four children. In addition to five bedrooms, the house provides enough square footage to include a media room, office, play room, lounge, gym, steam room, cinema, outdoor dining room, and a wine cellar.

Solution: Stacking and interlocking volumes vary in scale and site orientation, creating a series of pavilions through cantilevered masses that protect the interiors from the sun, while simultaneously opening the house to light, air and the surrounding landscape of oak trees. An indoor-outdoor double height living space, centrally located in the house, opens to the pool to the south. As for the rest of the ground floor, a study and guest suites extend to the east, while the family room, kitchen, and covered outdoor dining area are to the west. All family bedrooms are located on the upper floor. An Ipe wood bridge cuts through the double height living room and connects the upper level master suite to the children’s bedrooms.

Construction and materials: The exterior and interior of the residence is clad with local stone—a dark stone was used in the lower volumes of the house, while the architects chose lighter stone for the two double height spaces. Wood is used as an accent throughout.

Gross square footage: 2 acre
Total project cost: withheld
Owner: anonymous

La Moraleja Villa.

Photo © Imagen Subliminal, click to enlarge.

Photo © Imagen Subliminal

Photo © Imagen Subliminal

Photo © Imagen Subliminal

Photo © Imagen Subliminal

Photo © Imagen Subliminal


Click plans to enlarge, Courtesy XTEN

La Moraleja Villa.

Architect:
XTEN Architecture + Extudio + Losada Garcia Arquitectos

Architect:
XTEN Architecture
10315 Jefferson Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232 USA
(310) 773-4188
xtenarchitecture.com

Architect:
XTEN, Monika Haefelfinger, Scott Utterstrom, Austin Kelly, principals, Qichen Cao, project manager

Architect of record:
Extudio; Nestor Montenegro and Toni Gelabert , principals

Associate architect(s):
Losada Garcia Arquitectos, Ramiro Losada and Alberto Garcia, principals

Engineers:
Structural Engineers: Valladares Ingenieria, MEP Engineers: Valladares Ingenieria

Consultants:
Landscape Architect: Jesús Moraime

General contractor:
Construcciones San Martín S.A.

Photographer:
Miguel de Guzman

 

Exterior Cladding:
Masonry: Cosentino (Stone Façade and Floor supplier)
Other cladding unique to this project: Bisazza (Pool Tile)

Glazing:
Glass: PanoramAH!

Doors:
Sliding doors: PanoramAH!

Hardware:
Other special hardware: Gunni & Trentino (Bath Fixtures)

Interior Finishes:
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Gunni & Trentino (Kitchen)
Floor and wall tile: Gunni & Trentino (Bathroom)

Lighting:
Interior ambient lighting: Delta Light
Downlights: Delta Light
Exterior: Delta Light

Conveyance:
Elevators/escalators: Fain

 

