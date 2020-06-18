La Moraleja Villa by XTEN

✕

Location: Madrid

Project size: 35,520 square feet

Program: La Moraleja Villa is a two-story single-family residence for art collectors and their four children. In addition to five bedrooms, the house provides enough square footage to include a media room, office, play room, lounge, gym, steam room, cinema, outdoor dining room, and a wine cellar.

Solution: Stacking and interlocking volumes vary in scale and site orientation, creating a series of pavilions through cantilevered masses that protect the interiors from the sun, while simultaneously opening the house to light, air and the surrounding landscape of oak trees. An indoor-outdoor double height living space, centrally located in the house, opens to the pool to the south. As for the rest of the ground floor, a study and guest suites extend to the east, while the family room, kitchen, and covered outdoor dining area are to the west. All family bedrooms are located on the upper floor. An Ipe wood bridge cuts through the double height living room and connects the upper level master suite to the children’s bedrooms.

Construction and materials: The exterior and interior of the residence is clad with local stone—a dark stone was used in the lower volumes of the house, while the architects chose lighter stone for the two double height spaces. Wood is used as an accent throughout.

Additional Information

Gross square footage: 2 acre

Total project cost: withheld

Owner: anonymous

Photo © Imagen Subliminal, click to enlarge. Photo © Imagen Subliminal Photo © Imagen Subliminal Photo © Imagen Subliminal Photo © Imagen Subliminal Photo © Imagen Subliminal

Click plans to enlarge, Courtesy XTEN