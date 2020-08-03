The winners of the 2020 AIA National Architectural Photography Competition, produced by the St. Louis Chapter of the AIA, represent the work of photographers based across the country, shooting projects across the globe.

For more than 30 years, the competition has aimed "to highlight the unique way in which architects view and capture the world," Michelle Swatek, executive director of AIA St. Louis, tells RECORD. "Perhaps now more than ever, we need to see beauty in the world around us and in the built environment. We hope these photographs provide just that."

The top four entries to the annual contest each receive cash prizes, while 10 additional images earn Judges' Commendations. Jurors for this year, all based in St. Louis, were photographer Whitney Curtis, a regular contributor to the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal; Richard Sprengeler, a commercial, architectural, and fine art photographer; and architect Gary Tetley, an architectural and fine art photographer, and architectural historian.

The 2021 competition deadline is March 15, 2021. Read more about how to enter on the AIA St. Louis Chapter's website.

Click on the thumbnails below to read more about of each of this year's winning images.

<br><h9><em>Shadow Collage</em>, Chicago <br>Photo by Daniel Joseph Allen, AIAS, based in Chicago <br>Photographer's comment: Manipulating depth perception in a flat world of black and white; light projection on a man</h9><p>
Daniel Joseph Allen, AIAS
First Place
<br><h9><em>Out of the Universe</em>, Macao, China <br>Photo by Qian Huang, Associate AIA, based in St. Louis <br>Photographer's comment: Morpheus Hotel</h9><p>
Qian Huang, Associate AIA
Third Place
<br><h9><em>Ando Ramp</em>, Naoshima, Japan <br>Photo by Bonnie Blake-Drucker, FAIA, based in Oakland, California <br>Photographer's comment: The perfection of the concrete and the light is Tadao Ando</h9><p>
Bonnie Blake-Drucker, FAIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Stainless Reflection</em>, New York City <br>Photo by Steven L. House, AIA, based in San Francisco</h9><p>
Steven L. House, AIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Dinner</em>, Pittsburgh <br>Photo by Lake Lewis, AIAS, based in Seattle <br>Photographer's comment: Image of <em>Bed Sitting Rooms for an Artist in Residence</em> installation by Allan Wexler at the Mattress Factory</h9><p>
Lake Lewis, AIAS
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Architecture in Flight</em>, Milwaukee <br>Photo by Gerald W. Shonkwiler, AIA, based in San Diego </h9><p>
Gerald W. Shonkwiler, AIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Grand Canyon in Concrete</em>, Tucson, Arizona <br>Photo by Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA, based in La Jolla, California <br>Photographer's comment: Environment and Natural Resources Building 2, University of Arizona</h9><p>
Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Church on Sun Day</em>, Lake Mettigoshe, North Dakota <br>Photo by Gerald W. Shonkwiler, AIA, based in San Diego <br>Photographer's comment: The New Salem Lutheran Church</h9><p>
Gerald W. Shonkwiler, AIA
Second Place
<br><h9><em>Halprin’s Maze</em>, San Francisco <br>Photo by Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA, based in La Jolla, California <br>Photographer's comment: Embarcadero Fountain</h9><p>
Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA
Fuller Award
<br><h9><em>Desert Shadows</em>, Timbuktu, Mali, West Africa <br>Photo by Steven L. House, AIA, based in San Francisco </h9><p>
Steven L. House, AIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Shapes of Sky</em>, Barcelona <br>Photo by Qian Huang, Associate AIA, based in St. Louis </h9><p>
Qian Huang, Associate AIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Sticks and Stones</em>, Conklin, New York <br>Photo by Kyle A. Rookstool, AIA, based in Jackson, Tennessee <br>Photographer's comment: Dicks Sporting Goods Distribution Center</h9><p>
Kyle A. Rookstool, AIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Construction Nets or Art</em>, Eugene, Oregon <br>Photo by Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA, based in La Jolla, California <br>Photographer's comment: Nets, Matt Knight Arena, University of Oregon</h9><p>
Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA
Judge’s Commendation
<br><h9><em>Space Age</em>, Los Angeles <br>Photo by Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA, based in La Jolla, California <br>Photographer's comment: Bridge, Civic Center Park, Newport, California</h9><p>
Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA
Judge’s Commendation

