The winners of the 2020 AIA National Architectural Photography Competition, produced by the St. Louis Chapter of the AIA, represent the work of photographers based across the country, shooting projects across the globe.
For more than 30 years, the competition has aimed "to highlight the unique way in which architects view and capture the world," Michelle Swatek, executive director of AIA St. Louis, tells RECORD. "Perhaps now more than ever, we need to see beauty in the world around us and in the built environment. We hope these photographs provide just that."
The top four entries to the annual contest each receive cash prizes, while 10 additional images earn Judges' Commendations. Jurors for this year, all based in St. Louis, were photographer Whitney Curtis, a regular contributor to the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal; Richard Sprengeler, a commercial, architectural, and fine art photographer; and architect Gary Tetley, an architectural and fine art photographer, and architectural historian.
The 2021 competition deadline is March 15, 2021. Read more about how to enter on the AIA St. Louis Chapter's website.
Click on the thumbnails below to read more about of each of this year's winning images.
First Place
Third Place
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Second Place
Fuller Award
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation
Judge’s Commendation