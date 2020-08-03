The winners of the 2020 AIA National Architectural Photography Competition, produced by the St. Louis Chapter of the AIA, represent the work of photographers based across the country, shooting projects across the globe.

For more than 30 years, the competition has aimed "to highlight the unique way in which architects view and capture the world," Michelle Swatek, executive director of AIA St. Louis, tells RECORD. "Perhaps now more than ever, we need to see beauty in the world around us and in the built environment. We hope these photographs provide just that."

The top four entries to the annual contest each receive cash prizes, while 10 additional images earn Judges' Commendations. Jurors for this year, all based in St. Louis, were photographer Whitney Curtis, a regular contributor to the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal; Richard Sprengeler, a commercial, architectural, and fine art photographer; and architect Gary Tetley, an architectural and fine art photographer, and architectural historian.

The 2021 competition deadline is March 15, 2021. Read more about how to enter on the AIA St. Louis Chapter's website.

Click on the thumbnails below to read more about of each of this year's winning images.

Daniel Joseph Allen, AIAS

First Place Qian Huang, Associate AIA

Third Place Bonnie Blake-Drucker, FAIA

Judge’s Commendation Steven L. House, AIA

Judge’s Commendation Lake Lewis, AIAS

Judge’s Commendation Gerald W. Shonkwiler, AIA

Judge’s Commendation Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA

Judge’s Commendation Gerald W. Shonkwiler, AIA

Second Place Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA

Fuller Award Steven L. House, AIA

Judge’s Commendation Qian Huang, Associate AIA

Judge’s Commendation Kyle A. Rookstool, AIA

Judge’s Commendation Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA

Judge’s Commendation Michael B. Wilkes, FAIA

Judge’s Commendation ×

Miriam Sitz is the Senior News & Web editor for Architectural Record and has been with the magazine since 2015. She leads the news section in print and online, writes features, creates multimedia content, and oversees RECORD's digital presence. Follow on Twitter and Instagram.