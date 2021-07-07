The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the 2021 winners of its nearly 40 year-old National Architectural Photography Competition. The competition, which has been managed by the AIA St. Louis chapter for many years, showcases images of projects around the world that feature an architectural theme or contain a component of the built and designed environment. It is open to US-registered architects or members, associate members, and student members of the AIA.

First Place Winner: Jens Vange's Beyond AT&T in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Of the roughly 500 photographs submitted, Jens Vange’s Beyond AT&T in Minneapolis won first place, Steven L. House’s Blue Welcome in Badami, India received second, and George Hallowell’s Highline Bookshelves in New York placed third. Thomas Leslie’s Moon + Mies in Chicago took home the Fuller Award, which is awarded to projects that must be based in the United States. Last year’s winners included Daniel Joseph Allen who won first prize for his black-and-white picture Shadow Collage, Gerald W. Shonkwiler who captured a remote church in North Dakota, and Qian Huang with his photo of Zaha Hadid Architects’ Morpheus Hotel in Macau, China.

Fuller Award: Thomas Leslie's Moon + Mies in Chicago, Illinois.

The jury this year consisted of exhibit/graphics designer and video storyteller Alexandra Guillossou, architectural photographer Timothy Hursley, and architect George Nikolajevich. The panel also awarded 10 additional Judges' Commendation Awards and 13 Honorable Mention Awards. The competition awarded $500 for the First Place winner, $400 for Second Place, and $300 for Third Place.

The 2022 competition’s call for entries is now open until May 1, 2021. To learn more, go to St. Louis AIA Chapter’s website.