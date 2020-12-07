✕

Location: Mallorca, Spain

Project size: 1,940 square feet

Program: The client wanted a fully equipped house with outdoor spaces and traditional Mediterranean elements.

Solution: Casa Palerm is as a new, small holiday home, with four bedrooms next to a rural hotel in the countryside of Lloret de Vistalegre, in the centre of Mallorca.

The one-level house is an elongated volume with pitched roof. The layout, parallel to the slope of the terrain, allows all the rooms to have views of the countryside and the Tramontana Mountains towards the north, while letting the interior spaces to take advantage of the south sun. This arrangement also offers crossed ventilation, natural lighting, and the thermal regulation.

The architects crossed the center of the long-bar like plan with a central, open living-dining room. A concrete floor slab extends on the north and south sides of the living space, creating external terraces accessible through a sliding door, and sheltered by a thatched reed ceiling, or cañizo.

Construction and materials: The structure consists of load-bearing structural walls and concrete beams. The width of the house is 20 feet in order so the structure needs no columns. The achitects used a palette of natural and local materials such as rustic lime mortar plastering, reused ceramic roof tiles, hydraulic tiles, local marés stone, cane, sepi wood, and cement floors and sinks.

Additional Information:

Gross Square Footage: 73 acres

Completion Date: September 2019

Photo © José Hevia, click to enlarge. Photo © José Hevia Photo © José Hevia Photo © José Hevia Photo © José Hevia Photo © José Hevia Photo © José Hevia

Click plans to enlarge. Courtesy OHLAB

Click section to enlarge. Courtesy OHLAB