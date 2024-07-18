✕ There’s a core tension in midcentury American Modernism between authenticity and commercial exploitation. Its most talented adherents were idealists whose work was so good that they became celebrity architects of a world we still occupy. Our buildings, products, even corporate logos all bear Modernism’s fingerprints, or at least DNA. But today much of it is disposable junk and derivative nostalgia, selling a lifestyle aesthetic rather than true craftsmanship. Commercialism clearly won. And no one person is responsible. But writer-director Jason Andrew Cohn's documentary Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story, opening in New York on July 19 and in Los Angeles on August 9, locates Boston-born architect and industrial designer Noyes at the center of the conversation.

2 Noyes giving a lecture on the TV program Omnibus; (1); poster art for Modernism, Inc. (2) Photo courtesy the Noyes Family (1); image courtesy First Run Features (2) The film is brisk at 79 minutes. Cohn, who previously co-directed Eames: The Architect & The Painter (2011), tosses out ideas and arguments—about Noyes and his work; postwar consumer capitalism; the Noyes’ legacy, and Modernism’s—for us to chew on long after the credits roll. But he rarely dwells on anything, particularly when it comes to Noyes enabling, even unintentionally, a corrosive culture of corporate primacy.

It’s a tricky needle to thread. Noyes indeed embodied the best and worst of Modernism. His idealistic goal of improved relationships between people and products, and people and nature, is omnipresent. It’s there in 1940 when, as the Museum of Modern Art's first curator of industrial design, he mounted "Organic Design in Home Furnishings,” a provocative confrontation between overdesigned American stuff and elegantly functional (and minimal) European products. It’s in the homes he designed in New Canaan, Connecticut, which were inspired as much by the Bauhaus as the natural surroundings. And it’s in his work as IBM’s consultant design director, dragging the company out of prewar obsolescence into the postwar vanguard with the Selectric typewriter and a rebrand that still guides the company.

Eliot Noyes served as consultant director of design for IBM from 1954-1977. Photo courtesy the Eliot Noyes Family

But Noyes' mantra was "good design is good business.” And his embrace of Modernism in service to IBM—and Mobil and Westinghouse, among others—helped global corporations seed and perpetuate a multigenerational addiction to overconsumption. Noyes wanted better, simpler interactions between humans and machines, be it a computer or a can opener. Corporations just wanted people's money. As his son, the late Eli Noyes, says in the documentary: "You did this in a pure, thorough, clear-sighted way, carving out a life, a purpose, in the middle of a kind of corrupt American postwar society that was clearly going in a different direction than we wanted to go."