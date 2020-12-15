Architectural Record’s mix of writing and photography brings readers news and criticism on the social, political, and cultural facets of architecture. Known for its authoritative journalism, the magazine’s print and digital editions, as well as its website, videos, podcasts, and conferences focus on the most significant new projects, architects, design trends, and developments in the field.

As of December 2020, the magazine is hiring for two positions: a full-time news/digital editor, and a part-time editorial assistant.

News/Digital Editor

Full-time, New York-based

The news/digital editor is responsible for creating and editing daily design and architecture news coverage on Record’s website, as well as overseeing the monthly news pages in the print magazine. Working with an associate, the news/digital editor will report and write articles, or assign topics to other writers; edit copy, write display copy, fact check, and secure images; and will work with the BNP tech team to post stories and updates.

The news/digital editor supervises the production of daily e-newsletters; collaborating with an associate, ensures that social media is updated; supervises the podcast producer; and oversees posting the print content to the website each month along with supplementary materials. Additionally, the editor helps generate new ideas to drive traffic to the website and works with the BNP Media online team and SEO strategists to improve the website’s performance. He/she is encouraged to bring innovative ideas for presenting new content.

At Architectural Record, we believe in the integration of all platforms, so the news/digital editor contributes to overall editorial planning and, depending on experience, will develop and execute story ideas for the print edition as well as the web. The position offers considerable room for growth, as the news/digital editor will be working with the senior editorial team, developing knowledge and skills in architectural journalism and criticism, website management, and visual presentation.

A Bachelor’s degree plus three to five years’ editorial experience is essential; or a Master’s Degree plus experience. Strong written and spoken communication skills are required, as are excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills, the ability to meet deadlines, and a positive attitude. Some knowledge of architecture and design is a must. This is a great opportunity to work closely with an experienced editorial team for an award-winning publication with a 100+ year history.

The position is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Editorial Assistant

Hourly, half-time, New York-based

Duties for a half-time editorial assistant include:

Research and photo acquisition

Helping produce web content and posting to social media platforms

Reporting on and writing short pieces for the website and/or print

Participating in editorial meetings

Working with editors to compile databases for project review

Fact checking

Assisting editor-in-chief and other editors with projects as they arise

Strong written and spoken communication skills are required, as are good organizational and multi-tasking skills and a positive attitude. An interest in/knowledge of architecture and/or design is a plus. This is a great opportunity to work closely with an experienced editorial team for an award-winning magazine with a 100+ year history.

Please send your cover letter and CV to managing editor, Beth Broome: broomeb@bnpmedia.com.