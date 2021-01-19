The latest data from the American Institute of Architects show that the Architecture Billings Index dropped from 46.3 in November to 42.6 in December. (A score below 50 indicates decreasing billings.) Design inquiries and contracts remained relatively stable at 52.4 and 48.5, respectively

“Since the national economic recovery appears to have stalled, architecture firms are entering 2021 facing a continued sluggish design market,” said AIA chief economist Kermit Baker. “However, the recently passed federal stimulus funding should help shore up the economy in the short-term, and hopefully by later this year there should be relief as COVID vaccinations become more widespread. Recent project inquiries from prospective and former clients have been positive, suggesting that new work may begin picking up as we move into the spring and summer months.”

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below.