AEC leaders from across the country are urging the Federal government to take even stronger action toward a greener future in a letter to National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and David Hayes, Special Assistant to the President for Climate Policy. So far, over 150 American organizations, including dozens of architecture firms, have signed on in support. The new administration has already taken several steps to undo policies put in place in the last four years, starting with re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement, ultimately hoping to help meet President Biden’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The letter campaign, co-chaired by Clark Brockman of SERA Architects, Chris Hellstern of Miller Hull, and Nadav Malin of Building Green, includes six pages of specific recommendations toward greener AEC standards in the following categories: enhancing Federal building standards, stimulating building reuse and upgrades, promoting healthy housing and resilient communities, electrifying to achieve a carbon-free grid, promoting material health and product transparency, and promoting healthy schools for all.

“We assure you that the AEC industry is ready for the Federal Government’s leadership in this area,” the letter says.

You can read the full statement here and sign here before March 10.