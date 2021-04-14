In London, Phase 2 of Illuminated River, a light-based public artwork by New York–based artist Leo Villareal and local studio Lifschultz Davidson Sandilands, was lit up on April 13. Phase 1 of the installation on the Thames River—across the London, Cannon Street, Southwark, and Millennium bridges—made its debut in 2019. Including the newly lighted additions of Blackfriars Road, Waterloo, Golden Jubilee, Westminster, and Lambeth Bridges, the artwork totals 3.2 miles of public spaces. Each of Illuminated River’s locations, on display daily from dusk until 2 a.m., features a never-repeating light display unique to the site.

