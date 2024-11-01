✕

Acting as a gateway to more than 450 world-class providers and staff, the Bellin Surgery & Specialty Center brings consultation and streamlined care to one location for community members. Bellin knew empowering providers would be key to delivering extraordinary patient care. To design a space that championed collaboration, ensured visual and acoustic privacy, and incorporated functionality, Bellin worked with furniture integrator Duet Resource Group, which suggested KI Wall.

Designing for Connection

In recent years, Bellin faced the challenge of balancing openness with privacy in its clinics. Multiple small, specialized clinics limited collaboration among providers and restricted the opportunity for cross-specialty insights and innovation among medical staff.

To overcome this challenge, Bellin adopted an all-encompassing philosophy aimed at bringing a diverse array of specialties together under one roof.

Macdonald found KI Wall solutions encouraged exploration among the medical staff and significantly enhanced cross-disciplinary collaboration. KI Wall solutions enabled the design of the new clinic layout, strategically positioning providers around care team pods and procedure rooms for easy access.

“Providers really love the fact that there are multiple different specialties, that they're not just working within their one brand or service line,” Macdonald said. “It allows them to have different perspectives.”

Care teams benefit from designated workspaces that promote seamless interaction, order drop-offs, and communication, all while maintaining a quieter atmosphere for the staff.

Lightline architectural wall functions as both a room divider (left) and an open single-user office (right), with filmed glass providing added privacy and a black powdercoat finish. Photo courtesy of KI Wall, click to enlarge.

Maintaining Privacy

Visual and acoustic privacy is essential in a healthcare environment as providers conduct confidential conversations, patient consultations, make referrals, request lab images, and coordinate surgeries.

Macdonald explained, “The way some clinics are designed requires patients to walk right past the staff area. This causes privacy concerns as someone could accidentally overhear sensitive information. It doesn't feel very private, so we have specific areas where our staff and our patient flow are ideal.”

The orthopedic clinic used Lightline architectural walls to create alcoves that effectively balance privacy and collaboration. A film applied to the glass provides visual privacy while still allowing natural light to permeate the workspace, resulting in a bright and inviting atmosphere. The semi-private alcoves provide a sense of seclusion without isolating individuals from the collaborative atmosphere.

“The offices are not traditional,” Macdonald explained. “The KI Wall team helped us design a solution that fit our unique needs. This area feels open, while also providing privacy. From a design, structure, and efficiency perspective, these workstations are working very well.”

A close-up of Lightline architectural wall in a single-user office, featuring filmed glass for enhanced privacy and a modern black powdercoat finish. Photo courtesy of KI Wall

Functionality Meets Aesthetic Appeal

Genius architectural walls provided inherent functionality without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. Providers appreciate the magnetic panel shells, which allow them to hang items with ease.

"You would not believe the creative things they have done with those magnetic walls,” she said. “They have worked very well for our team.”

Another advantage Bellin leveraged by specifying Genius walls was technology integration. Genius walls are meticulously manufactured to include wiring and conduit when power is specified. The pre-assembled panels install quickly and seamlessly connect essential technology such as light switches, thermostats, and room schedulers.

The understated functional beauty of Genius magnetic shells paired with the modern minimalism of Lightline glass storefronts create a beautiful atmosphere for patients and staff alike. Macdonald noted the appeal of the space can help with provider recruitment as well.

"The architectural walls are modern and sophisticated, elevating the entire look of our facility, which is important if you're bringing in a new provider who is fresh out of a tertiary care facility in a nice big city," she said.

Evoke architectural wall with steel panels offers magnetic functionality, while the Lightline storefront door showcases a sleek black powdercoat finish. Photo courtesy of KI Wall

Setting a New Standard for Healthcare Design

The partnership between Bellin and KI Wall resulted in the successful development of the Surgery & Specialty Center and set a new standard for healthcare design.

By prioritizing collaboration, privacy, functionality, and technology integration, KI Wall helped Bellin meet the needs of its providers, ensuring a superior healthcare experience for its patients.

Providers enjoy collaborating with one another, while staff and patients alike appreciate the facility’s beauty and welcoming atmosphere.

“We’ve gotten really good feedback so far,” Macdonald stated. “Everybody loves the facility.”

