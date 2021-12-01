✕

Architectural Record presents the top fixtures & fittings, surfaces, and appliances of the year.

Ethereal Collection

Following its recent rebranding, Silestone by Cosentino launched this second surfacing series using a new HybriQ technology that significantly reduces the presence of crystalline silica and eliminates water discharge. Offered in four marble-inspired colors, the surfaces are low-maintenance and highly stain- and scratch-resistant.

silestoneusa.com

Allegro Console

This bathroom sink from Hastings Tile & Bath is a compact 22½"-wide unit made from solid surfacing that has a bush-hammered exterior and a smooth matte inner basin and countertop edge. It features a lower shelf with a matching cover tray and optional black or brass towel knobs. Allegro is available in nine finishes.

hastingstilebath.com

Low Profile Collection

These undercounter refrigerators by True Residential are rated for both indoors and out. Each unit measures 317⁄8" tall (rather than the original 34¼" size) for installation under ADA-compliant countertops, and uses an environmentally friendly refrigerant. Wine cabinet and refrigerated-drawer configurations are also available.

true-residential.com

Avoir Toilet

A one-piece tankless unit by Kohler, Avoir is a smart toilet that runs on just four AA batteries. (Alternatively, it can be hardwired.) It features a Quiet Close Seat and Cover–hinge mechanism, a full skirt, and an optional wireless single-button flush remote. The 18¾"-wide toilets stand 16½" high.

us.kohler.com

Moxie

The latest version of this Kohler audio showerhead incorporates a removable high-quality Harman Kardon speaker. Mea-suring 5" in diameter, it employs Bluetooth technology as well as Amazon Alexa–enabled voice control. The showerhead is available in Polished Chrome, Vibrant Brushed Nickel, and Matte Black and in 2½- or 1¾-gallon-per-minute versions.

us.kohler.com

Sunlit Days

Using its HybriQ technology, Silestone by Cosentino’s Sunlit Days is said to be the first-ever carbon-neutral engineered stone. Composed of minerals, quartz, and 20% raw recycled materials, the collection is manufactured using 99% reused water and 100% renewable electric energy. As a result, the company is offsetting CO₂ emissions for the line’s entire life cycle. Five colors are offered.

silestoneusa.com



James Cull, Rottet Studio design director and associate principal “The carbon-neutral Sunlit Days collection promotes responsible specification and has a beautiful range of ‘on-trend’ colors that feel youthful and modern.”

Bowie

This tub by MTI Baths has an exterior pleated detail that references ancient Egyptian embellishments. Developed in collaboration with design firm Source, each is a blend of ground minerals and resins in a white or biscuit finish, with a choice of eight matte or gloss exterior colors. Soaker and air-bath versions are both available.

mtibaths.com

Stainless-Steel Shower Base

Originally launched as a custom commercial product, this Infinity Drain shower base is a rugged performer in residential projects. It comes with a pre-sloped floor, an integral linear or center drain, and a primed surface ready for tile installation. Factory-tested for leaks, the unit measures 30" x 60" and is offered in a curbed or curbless design and five finishes.

infinitydrain.com

Hi-Fi Thermostatic Shower Mixer Collection

Gessi’s Hi-Fi replicates the look and feel of an old-school stereo system. The stainless-steel controls also offer retro tactile sensations such as turning-knob clicks, buttons with graphic icons, and knobs that have radial dials. The mixers are available in three configurations and a wide range of finishes.

gessi.com

Professional Drop-In Gas Cooktops

This Thor Kitchen professional cooktop is constructed of stainless steel, with sealed burners, metal knobs with blue illumination, and porcelain-coated cast iron grates. Its one-piece spill tray allows for easy cleaning of spills, grease, and crumbs. Two widths are available: 30" and 36".

thorkitchen.com