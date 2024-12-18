✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top new kitchen and bath products of the year, including a hyper-sustainable countertop and a high-tech toilet.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

EL500

This Fire Magic electric grill is engineered specifically for outdoor cooking and rivals the performance of traditional gas grills. The EL500 offers grilling space of 480 square inches, and digital thermostatic controls. It can reach a temperature of 700ºF for chef-quality searing, and features stainless-steel heat dispersers.

firemagicgrills.com

Pre-Fab 32" × 96"

With a manageable ½" thickness, this gauged porcelain large-format tile from MILEstone is suited for furnishings such as dining tables, as well as more traditional stone applications like countertops. It has a breaking strength of up to 300 pounds per foot, and it is suitable for both outdoor and indoor applications, thanks to its resistance to frost and abrasion.

milestonetiles.com

Automatic Top-Fill Dispensers

Bobrick has added two ADA-compliant automatic top-fill soap dispensers to their Fino Collection. Sleek and durable, they feature a hidden sensor lens, low-soap LED indicators, and a patented, easy-access top-fill reservoir, with a funnel for mess-free refilling. Dispensers come in five finishes.

bobrick.com

Euro Style

Skyline and Highrise, the newest additions to Bradley’s Euro Style Partitions collection, are precision engineered to individual restroom dimensions to ensure floor-to-ceiling privacy. The Skyline series features enameled tempered glass with a floating glass front. The Highrise series is made of a lightweight yet durable phenolic material with an antibacterial coating, and includes LED occupancy indicators.

bradleycorp.com

SensoWash u

This high-tech toilet features a special bidet wand design with three settings and adjustable water intensity and temperature controls—all of which can be set through an app or remote. The toilet is programmed to switch to an energy saving mode when not used for 24 hours, and the bowl is automatically rinsed with a limited amount of water.

duravit.us

Series 11 48" Professional Induction Range

This Fisher & Paykel induction range merges advanced cooking functions and intuitive technology. It provides an ultra-responsive cooktop, six cooking zones, two independent oven cavities, a self-cleaning function that breaks down food residue, and a high-resolution touchscreen control system. Unlike standard large ranges, the Series 11 48" Professional Induction Range only requires a 50A circuit.

fisherpaykel.com

Premium Shower Sliders

Fully concealed mounting hardware gives these CRL sliders a clean, refined look. Each system in this collection—Brixen (73"), Cavoli (78"), Colonia (78"), and Tofino (78")—is crafted from high-quality stainless steel and has been thoroughly tested to ensure long-lasting performance. These shower sliders are also available in five finishes.

crlaurence.com

Earthic

Developed in collaboration with Italian studio FormaFantasma, Cosentino’s Earthic by SilestoneXM surfaces contains a maximum silica content of 10% and is made with up to 30% recycled materials. The manufacturing process uses 100% renewable electrical energy and 99% recycled water. These 129" × 62½" slabs are highly scratch-, stain-, and water-resistant.

cosentino.com