✕

Architectural Record presents the top textiles of the year.

Formula Contract

Nanimarquina launched this flexible rug collection made with indoor and outdoor contract projects in mind. Five models are offered—hand-tufted, hand-loomed, dhurrie, sumac, and kilim—in 30 colors, for a wide range of choices. Depending on the style, the rugs may be composed of wool, cotton, jute, Tencel, and/or recycled PET.

nanimarquina.com

Standard Textile and Sunbrella Assure

Sunbrella Contract has made some strides in environmental manufacturing without losing performance, as is demonstrated by its new fluorine-free alternative technology. Solution-dyed recyclable textiles made using Sunbrella Assure technology renders it water-repellent, stain resistant, durable, and bleach-cleanable. The most recent products utilizing Sunbrella Assure are three offerings from Standard Textile: Zion (shown), Chimera, and Westwood.

sunbrella.com



Meryati Blackwell, Marlon Blackwell Architects principal and director of interiors “Sunbrella Assure is a high-performance fabric that looks as if it should live inside, not outdoors, and it offers great textures and patterns.”

Tilt

Designtex has introduced this first Crypton-powered, water-based coated fabric that is free of solvents, PFAS, plasticizers, and other environmentally unfriendly components. The polyurethane upholstery fabric sports a digitally printed pattern inspired by fractal geometry.

designtex.com