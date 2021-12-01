Image in modal.
See All the Best Architectural Products of 2021

Architectural Record presents the top textiles of the year.

 

Formula Contract

Nanimarquina Rug.

Nanimarquina launched this flexible rug collection made with indoor and outdoor contract projects in mind. Five models are offered—hand-tufted, hand-loomed, dhurrie, sumac, and kilim—in 30 colors, for a wide range of choices. Depending on the style, the rugs may be composed of wool, cotton, jute, Tencel, and/or recycled PET.
nanimarquina.com

Standard Textile and Sunbrella Assure

Best in Category medal. Editor's Choice medal. Sunbrella Assure.

Sunbrella Contract has made some strides in environmental manufacturing without losing performance, as is demonstrated by its new fluorine-free alternative technology. Solution-dyed recyclable textiles made using Sunbrella Assure technology renders it water-repellent, stain resistant, durable, and bleach-cleanable. The most recent products utilizing Sunbrella Assure are three offerings from Standard Textile: Zion (shown), Chimera, and Westwood.
sunbrella.com

Meryati Blackwell
“Sunbrella Assure is a high-performance fabric that looks as if it should live inside, not outdoors, and it offers great textures and patterns.”
Meryati Blackwell, Marlon Blackwell Architects principal and director of interiors

Tilt

Tilt Fabric.

Designtex has introduced this first Crypton-powered, water-based coated fabric that is free of solvents, PFAS, plasticizers, and other environmentally unfriendly components. The polyurethane upholstery fabric sports a digitally printed pattern inspired by fractal geometry.
designtex.com