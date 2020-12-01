✕

Bold, decorative, durable and hygienic, these are Architectural Record's best textiles of the year.

Sunbrella Assure

This new bleach-cleanable fluorine-free technology produces fabrics that are water-repellent, stain-resistant, and durable, with a bio-based source. Balance is the first collection to feature Sunbrella Assure, but, in time, more of the company’s contract fabrics for health-care and other uses will feature Assure.

sunbrella.com

Barry Richards, principal and studio leader, Rockwell Group “I applaud the Sunbrella collection for its being fluorine-free and Healthier Hospitals–compliant—an important aspect for the safety of health-care workers. And its performance can substantially extend the product’s lifespan.”

Stripe It

KnollTextiles has developed a bleach-cleanable and antimicrobial all-loop épinglé fabric for indoor and outdoor upholstery applications. Inspired by the structure and linework of modern architecture and the defined rows of tulip fields in the Netherlands, the acrylic-polyester blend is Clean Air GOLD–certified and comes in five colorways.

knoll.com

Roy, Screen, and Score

This update to Wolf-Gordon’s Woven Upholstery collection includes the three patterns named above in complementary scales and colors. The polyester blend is well suited to seating and is approved for use in panel applications for noise reduction or social distancing in active environments.

wolfgordon.com

UP Series

In collaboration with HBF Textiles, Kelly Harris Smith was inspired by objects from her hometown of Boston such as telephone poles, paver stones, and iron fences. All five textiles in the series utilize post-consumer recycled polyester content and are woven at employee- or family-owned mills in North America. Also approved for panel applications, UP is SCS Indoor Advantage Gold–certified.

hbftextiles.com

Designtex + West Elm Collection

These woven upholstery fabrics take inspiration from classic textiles and mid-20th-century fashion. The four styles—Boucle Melange, Chenille Chevron, Chunky Tweed, and Corded—come in subtly retro colorways. Because the fabrics feature Crypton, they’re durable, stain-resistant, and easily cleanable.

designtex.com