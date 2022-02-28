Architect Bjarke Ingels and his partners Nick Chim and Roni Bahar—the co-founders of Nabr, a New York City-based startup that aims to create a new model for the creation of affordable housing—join RECORD's DESIGN:ED podcast. The trio discuss the design and development of San Jose’s SoFA One residential project, the changing landscape of the American city, and how the firm aims to provide affordable.

"At Nabr, we are focused on that kind of urban transformation that is going on in Silicon Valley," says Ingels. "Now, there is this potential for to see if other cities in the Bay Area, for instance San Jose, could become bustling cosmopolitan areas in the middle of the Silicon Valley's otherwise suburban scenery. We used to have this dichotomy between the city and the countryside, or the city and the suburb, and I think what is happening right now is a much more rich and much more complex mixture of all of those elements in combination."

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.