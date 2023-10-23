Architect Bjarke Ingels and Texas hotelier Liz Lambert join DESIGN:ED to discuss the redevelopment of El Cosmico in Marfa, how their partnership with ICON is redefining construction and design through 3D printing, and Ingels's hopes for designing on the moon.

- Bjarke Ingels “These [3D-printed] projects may be small in themselves but there is the potential for an incredible impact on the future of affordable housing: to pioneer the future of construction with additive manufacturing, and maybe build the first permanent human habitat on the moon. What we are trying to do with Liz is to re-explore the repertoire that comes available with 3D printing—complex and curvilinear geometries that would be hard to control with masons and blueprints suddenly becomes available in a completely different way.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.