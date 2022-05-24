Annabelle Selldorf, principal at Selldorf Architects, joins the podcast to discuss the process of designing San Diego’s Museum of Contemporary Art, her firm’s work at London’s National Gallery, and finding her way to architecture through the New York art scene.

"I think a museum has to deliver something and has to be a space that works for the people. I take that very seriously. I want that to be possible for a long time to come. There was this fantastic opportunity create a relationship to place, and I think that's one of the important aspects of [the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego]. It allows visitors to recognize where they are, to orient themselves relative to the ocean or relative to the town beyond. And that became a very important device to think through circulation to create a rhythm for the Promenade across the museum." — Annabelle Selldorf

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.