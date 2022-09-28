Virginia San Fratello of Rael San Fratello, Kory Bieg of OTA+, and Nick Chim of Nabr join the podcast to discuss the implications of artificial intelligence for architecture, AI-driven design, and how algorithms can be used to advance the study of the field.

"A lot of architects still prefer to start with a pen and paper because it’s basically free-form—you can do whatever you want. In a way, these AI tools focused on pixels are effectively bringing it back to the sketch. You’re not trying to rationalize coordinate systems and dimension or whether things can stand up or not, you’re just trying to get an idea out. The nice thing about next generation AI tools is that they allow people to get straight into the ideas and use that as a starting point of inspiration." — Nick Chim, Nabr

