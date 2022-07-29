RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.
Upcoming Exhibitions
Pamphlet Architecture 37: Visions and Experiments in Architecture
Rhinebeck, NY
September 4-October 17, 2022
Pamphlet Architecture was founded in 1978 by architect Stephen Holl as an experimental publication to promote the work of emerging architects, historically including Zaha Hadid, Lars Lerup, and Mark Mack. In celebration of 37 issues and over 40 years of production, ‘T’ Space Gallery is displaying the work of the five finalists of Pamphlet’s 2021 open call, themed “Visions and Experiments in Architecture,” which asked applicants to imagine new architecture for a new social and political consciousness. The exhibit will also feature an overview of Pamphlet’s history in honor of publisher Kevin Lippert, who died this spring. See tspacerhinebeck.org.
Ongoing Exhibitions
Chairs. Dieckmann!
Berlin
Through August 14, 2022
The Kunstgewerbemuseum presents the work of furniture designer Erich Dieckman (1896–1944), who taught at both the Bauhaus and the arts-and-crafts school at Burg Giebichen-stein in Halle (Saale). The first major solo exhibition of Dieckmann’s work in over 30 years, the exhibit features designs, drawings, and 120 pieces of furniture from the archives of the influential 20th-century designer. See smb.museum/en.
Meta-Horizons: The Future Now
Seoul
Through September 18, 2022Following the unveiling of their metaverse city, Liberland, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is solidifying their stake in virtual worlds with a new exhibit at the DDP museum, which was designed by the firm in 2014. The exhibit revolves around the potential of advanced architectural technologies, including virtual reality and AI-based design, as expressed in ZHA’s portfolio. Also featured are installations by digital artist Refik Anadol. For more, see ddp.or.kr .
Justice is Beauty: The Work of MASS Design Group
Washington, DC
Through September 30, 2022The National Building Museum presents MASS Design Group’s portfolio, including research, proposals, and buildings related to the architecture of health. It is accompanied by The Gun Violence Memorial Project, an installation by artist Hank Willis Thomas in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The memorial consists of four glass-brick “houses” containing mementos of lives lost to gun violence. Seenbm.org.
Missing Link: Strategies of a Viennese Architecture Group (1970-1980)
Vienna
Through October 2, 2022
This exhibit, at the MAK Exhibition Hall in Vienna, offers the first comprehensive view of the work of avant-garde architecture group Missing Link. Founded in 1970 by Angela Hareiter, Otto Kapfinger, and Adolf Krischanitz, Missing Link aimed to explore the discipline outside of academic and professional constraints. Their body of work ranged from utopian proposals for collective living to research studies of urban networks in Vienna. See mak.at/en.
The Garden of Privatised Delights
London
Through October 15, 2022
Originally shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale, this exhibit was commissioned by the British Commission and curated by Unscene Architecture. The show explores the idea of privately-owned public spaces in the UK, calling for new approaches to address the conflict between private interests and the public good. A number of British architecture firms, among them the Decorators, Studio Polpo, and vPPR Architects, present seven inclusive reimaginings of privatized public spaces. See buildingcentre.co.uk.
Black Atlantic
New York City
Through November 27, 2022
Displayed throughout Brooklyn Bridge Park, which historically served as a maritime harbor linking the Americas to Europe and Africa, this exhibit by the Public Art Fund features new site-specific works by artists Hugh Hayden, Leilah Babirye, Dozie Kanu, Tau Lewis, and Kiyan Williams. Named after the 1993 book by Paul Gilroy, Black Atlantic is inspired by the impact of transatlantic networks on the African diaspora, with artists emphasizing both global histories and personal identities in large-scale fabrications. See publicartfund.org.
Events
Concéntrico 08
Logroño, Spain
September 1-6, 2022
Also known as the Logroño International Festival of Architecture and Design, the annual event is focused on the urban environment and the value of public space. A series of large-scale installations by winning architecture teams AAA, Ander López, and Collective X are situated throughout the city, accompanied by exhibitions and panels that explore contemporary community with a focus on sustainable materials and processes. See concentrico.es/en.
Competitions
Miami Floating Housing
Deadline: November 9, 2022
Hosted by the University of Kent, this conference builds on the work of the school’s Architecture Visualization program by addressing the material and social value of architectural heritage. Presentations will feature innovation preservation projects and new ways to work with heritage sites. See archoutloud.com.