RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Pamphlet Architecture 37: Visions and Experiments in Architecture

Rhinebeck, NY

September 4-October 17, 2022

Pamphlet Architecture was founded in 1978 by architect Stephen Holl as an experimental publication to promote the work of emerging architects, historically including Zaha Hadid, Lars Lerup, and Mark Mack. In celebration of 37 issues and over 40 years of production, ‘T’ Space Gallery is displaying the work of the five finalists of Pamphlet’s 2021 open call, themed “Visions and Experiments in Architecture,” which asked applicants to imagine new architecture for a new social and political consciousness. The exhibit will also feature an overview of Pamphlet’s history in honor of publisher Kevin Lippert, who died this spring . See tspacerhinebeck.org





Ongoing Exhibitions

Chairs. Dieckmann!

Berlin

Through August 14, 2022





Meta-Horizons: The Future Now The Kunstgewerbemuseum presents the work of furniture designer Erich Dieckman (1896–1944), who taught at both the Bauhaus and the arts-and-crafts school at Burg Giebichen-stein in Halle (Saale). The first major solo exhibition of Dieckmann’s work in over 30 years, the exhibit features designs, drawings, and 120 pieces of furniture from the archives of the influential 20th-century designer. See smb.museum/en

Seoul

Through September 18, 2022

Following the unveiling of their metaverse city, Liberland, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is solidifying their stake in virtual worlds with a new exhibit at the DDP museum, which was designed by the firm in 2014. The exhibit revolves around the potential of advanced architectural technologies, including virtual reality and AI-based design, as expressed in ZHA’s portfolio. Also featured are installations by digital artist Refik Anadol. For more, see



Justice is Beauty: The Work of MASS Design Group

Washington, DC

Through September 30, 2022



The National Building Museum presents MASS Design Group’s portfolio, including research, proposals, and buildings related to the architecture of health. It is accompanied by The Gun Violence Memorial Project, an installation by artist Hank Willis Thomas in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The memorial consists of four glass-brick “houses” containing mementos of lives lost to gun violence. See

.

Vienna



This exhibit, at the MAK Exhibition Hall in Vienna, offers the first comprehensive view of the work of avant-garde architecture group Missing Link. Founded in 1970 by Angela Hareiter, Otto Kapfinger, and Adolf Krischanitz, Missing Link aimed to explore the discipline outside of academic and professional constraints. Their body of work ranged from utopian proposals for collective living to research studies of urban networks in Vienna. See



The Garden of Privatised Delights Through October 2, 2022This exhibit, at the MAK Exhibition Hall in Vienna, offers the first comprehensive view of the work of avant-garde architecture group Missing Link. Founded in 1970 by Angela Hareiter, Otto Kapfinger, and Adolf Krischanitz, Missing Link aimed to explore the discipline outside of academic and professional constraints. Their body of work ranged from utopian proposals for collective living to research studies of urban networks in Vienna. See mak.at/en

London



Originally shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale, this exhibit was commissioned by the British Commission and curated by Unscene Architecture. The show explores the idea of privately-owned public spaces in the UK, calling for new approaches to address the conflict between private interests and the public good. A number of British architecture firms, among them the Decorators, Studio Polpo, and vPPR Architects, present seven inclusive reimaginings of privatized public spaces. See



Black Atlantic Through October 15, 2022Originally shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale, this exhibit was commissioned by the British Commission and curated by Unscene Architecture. The show explores the idea of privately-owned public spaces in the UK, calling for new approaches to address the conflict between private interests and the public good. A number of British architecture firms, among them the Decorators, Studio Polpo, and vPPR Architects, present seven inclusive reimaginings of privatized public spaces. See buildingcentre.co.uk

New York City

Through November 27, 2022

Displayed throughout Brooklyn Bridge Park, which historically served as a maritime harbor linking the Americas to Europe and Africa, this exhibit by the Public Art Fund features new site-specific works by artists Hugh Hayden, Leilah Babirye, Dozie Kanu, Tau Lewis, and Kiyan Williams. Named after the 1993 book by Paul Gilroy, Black Atlantic is inspired by the impact of transatlantic networks on the African diaspora, with artists emphasizing both global histories and personal identities in large-scale fabrications. See publicartfund.org





Events

Concéntrico 08

Logro ñ o, Spain

September 1-6, 2022

Also known as the Logroño International Festival of Architecture and Design, the annual event is focused on the urban environment and the value of public space. A series of large-scale installations by winning architecture teams AAA, Ander López, and Collective X are situated throughout the city, accompanied by exhibitions and panels that explore contemporary community with a focus on sustainable materials and processes. See concentrico.es/en





Competitions

Miami Floating Housing

Deadline: November 9, 2022