RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924–Today

London

October 14, 2022–February 19, 2023

The Design Museum in London presents a wide-ranging exhibition that explores the origins of Surrealist art and design as well as contemporary responses. Curated with the Vitra Design Museum in Germany, the show brings together furniture, interior design, fashion, photography, and artwork from 20th-century figures Salvador Dalí, Man Ray, and others, plus such recent tastemakers as couture fashion brands Schiaparelli and Dior and Icelandic musician Björk. For more, see designmuseum.org.

What’s Going On

Washington, D.C.

October 29, 2022–February 19, 2023

Don and Mera Rubell have been buying contemporary art since 1965 and currently possess a wide-ranging collection that is one of the world’s largest. The first Rubell Museum opened in Miami in 1993; this month, the foundation is opening a second, a 32,000-square-foot space in a former public high school renovated by Beyer Blinder Belle in Washington, D.C. Their inaugural exhibition title is an homage to the 1971 album by Marvin Gaye, an alumnus of the former school. The show will feature over 200 works by 40 artists, including a 20-part ink-and-gouache series by Keith Haring that the artist completed in one sitting while listening to the music of Gaye and Bob Marley. For more, see rubellmuseum.org

Ole Scheeren: Spaces of Life

Karlsruhe, Germany

December 10, 2022–June 4, 2023

The first solo exhibition of high-rise architect Ole Scheeren, who founded his eponymous firm in 2010, will be displayed at the ZKM|Center for Art and Media this winter. The German architect, who was born in Karlsruhe, began his career at the OMA office in Rotterdam and became known for his monumental and experimental projects, including the award-winning China Central Television Station in Beijing and the Inter- lace building in Singapore. See zkm.de/en.

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Future is a Journey to the Past: Stories about Sustainability

London

Through October 29, 2022

Curated by Bologna-based Mario Cucinella Architects, this exhibit at the AA Gallery explores the evolving concept of sustainability and how architecture can counter conflicts between the natural and human environments. On display is a timeline tracing the evolution of environmental stewardship and activism as well as a selection of projects designed by the firm that exemplify aspects of sustainable building. The show is inspired by principal Mario Cucinella’s book of the same name, published this year, in which the architect reflects on ten different journeys to cities and places around the world and speculates about how we consume natural resources. See aaschool.ac.uk.

See Monster

Weston-super-Mare, UK

Through November 5, 2022

A retired oil rig from the North Sea is transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations by design studio Newsubstance. After floating around the island nation for much of the summer, See Monster is now docked in the Bristol Channel off the coast of the seaside town Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset, England. Visitors can pass behind a water feature which cascades from the lower platform in order to access four stories of interactive elements including a multi-level slide, seated amphitheater, and gardens. Created for the nine-month long Unboxed Festival, See Monster represents the ability to adapt and re-use industrial infrastructure. See seemonster.co.uk

Our Friendly Neighbors

London

Through November 5, 2022

The Korean Cultural Centre UK presents an exhibition in conjunction with the Art Center Nabi in Seoul that features new work by contemporary Korean artists Yiyun Kanf, Bang & Lee, and Jinjoon Lee. The selected works focus on the connection between art, technology, and the environment, reconsidering the boundaries of community in the wake of the Covid pandemic and increasing globalization. See kccuk.org.uk.

Model Behavior

New York City

Through November 18, 2022

Presented by the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture at Cooper Union, this exhibit features more than 70 works by 45 artists and architects including Olafur Eliasson, Peter Eisenman, Eyal Weizman, and Greg Lynn. “Model Behavior” was curated by the Anyone Cooperation and asks how architectural models reflect and contribute to changing behaviors beyond the realm of design. See cooper.edu.

The Architecture of Collage: Marshall Brown

Santa Barbara

Through January 7, 2023

The first solo exhibition of award-winning architect Marshall Brown, this show at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art features 25 of his architectural collages. The artworks, which Brown calls chimeras, after the lion-goat-snake figure of Greek mythology, use photographs of existing buildings, whose elements are combined to create new architectural forms. See sbma.net.

Events

Duck Duck Shed: Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture

Las Vegas

October 27–30, 2022

The Paul Revere Williams–designed Neon Museum celebrates the decades of architectural innovation, particularly in hospitality design, that define Las Vegas. The four-day event will include speakers such as urban planner Alan Hess and architect Jon Sparer, the team behind the Mirage, Paris Las Vegas, and the Bellagio. See duckduckshed.com

Competitions

2023 FORM Student Innovation Competition

Deadline: March 6 2023

Leading surfacing manufacturer Formica has opened their annual student competition. This year’s challenge asks entrants to submit a color rendering and project statement for a furniture design that is informed by the con- cept of maximalism. Student submissions must include three or more Formica- or FENIX-brand products, including at least one from the SurfaceSet 2022 collection. For more, visit Formica.com.

