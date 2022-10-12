Jim Dow, founder of Dowbuilt, joins the podcast to discuss the intersection of construction and design, integrating digital construction methods, and commitment to craft.

"In the homes we build, you can’t hide anything. The steel frame is the finish—it has to be perfect. The window is installed next to a steel column, and that has to be perfect too. There is no covering up of things. There is craft at each intersection of all of these different building materials." — Jim Dow, Dowbuilt

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.