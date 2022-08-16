This piece first appeared on ENR.com.

Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed through a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that includes billions of dollars in tax incentives and authorized funding for projects set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy.

The Aug. 12 vote was strictly along partly lines, with 220 Democrats voting in favor of the bill and 207 Republicans against it.

The bulk of the nearly $700-billion package is $369 billion in funding and tax-credit extensions aimed at reducing carbon emissions through a broad range of projects in energy, transportation, water, buildings and manufacturing sectors.

