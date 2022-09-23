This piece first appeared on ENR.com.

New “Buy Clean” initiatives announced by the White House in mid-September will make significant progress in helping the U.S. reduce the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and installing construction materials, federal officials say, but some construction groups contend the policies could have unintended consequences.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, General Services Administration head Robin Carnahan and Deputy White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi announced the new policies at the Cleveland-Cliffs Direct Reduction Steel plant in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 15, in a move to expand the scope of President Joe Biden’s Buy Clean plan first outlined in a December 2021 executive order.

Read about what the new initiatives means for the building industry at RECORD's sister site, ENR.com.



