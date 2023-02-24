On: Architecture is an apt title for the current exhibition at ArkDes, Sweden’s national center for architecture and design. The “groundbreaking” display (housed within the floor) showcases the work of Tham & Videgård, a 2009 Design Vanguard, and offers visitors a full-scale spatial experience involving models, photography, and films—all set below a walkable 4,650-square-foot transparent surface. “The glass floor lets visitors feel as though they are hovering above an archaeological excavation,” says Bolle Tham, who founded the Stockholm-based studio in 1999 with Martin Videgård. “This concept goes hand in hand with the idea of contemporary architecture being a part of history projected into the future.”