RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Mirror Mirror: Reflections on Design at Chatsworth

Bakewell, England

March 18–October 23, 2023

Built in the late 16th century, the stately home of Chatsworth has been home to 16 generations of the Devonshire family as well as to an expanding art collection that includes Greco-Roman art and sculpture and masterpieces by Rembrandt and Reynolds, as well as work by modern artists including Lucian Freud and David Nash. Now on view in the house and garden is an exhibition of work from 16 contemporary artists and designers in direct relationship with the house’s architecture, interiors, furniture, and materials. See chatsworth.org.

Simone Leigh

Boston

April 6–September 4, 2023

The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston presents the first comprehensive survey exhibition of New York-based artist and sculptor Simone Leigh. The exhibit will showcase work from two decades of production, including sculpture, ceramics, video, and installation, as well as works from Leigh’s 2022 Venice Biennale presentation, to be shown for the first time in the United States. See icaboston.org.

Ongoing Exhibitions



Willy Guhl - Thinking with Your Hands Zurich Through March 26, 2023 The Museum of Design Zurich presents an exhibition of work by the influential Swedish designer Willy Guhl. Known for his “Loop Chair,” made of a cement-asbestos mixture called Eternit, Guhl attended the Kunstgewerbeschule in Zürich before becoming a part of the neo-functional design scene in Europe in the mid-20th century. See museum-gestalting.ch/en. Prague Tomorrow? Houses and Apartments Prague

Through April 30, 2023 Presented by the Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning, this comprehensive exhibition explores the current state of housing in Prague and presents potential pathways for success through policy reform and design. The exhibition’s findings are primarily based on the Housing Development Strategy for the city of Prague, which was approved by the city’s council in 2021. See praha.camp/en. Deconstructing Power: W.E.B. Du Bois at the 1900 World’s Fair New York Through May 29, 2023 As part of the The American Negro Exhibit at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris, W.E.B. Du Bois and his students at the University of Atlanta created a series of data visualizations on the social and economic status of African-Americans since emancipation. Du Bois’s long-overlooked contributions to the historic display are now on view at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum, and for the first time are brought into dialogue with the larger event to highlight the disparities in the record and memory of the World’s Fair as a spectacle of progress. See cooperhewitt.org. Parables for Happiness London Through June 23, 2023 Yinka Illori is a British-Nigerian artist and designer known for his colorful public art installations. The Design Museum in London showcases 100 works by Ilori ranging from artworks, photographs, and furniture to textiles, books, and personal possessions that highlight the effect of his North London upbringing and his Nigerian heritage. See designmuseum.org. Architecture Now: New York, New Publics New York Through July 29, 2023 The Museum of Modern Art has announced a new exhibition series that will showcase work from emerging architects who are innovators in the field. The inaugural exhibition will highlight 12 recently completed projects throughout New York, from architecture firms including Adjaye Associates, nArchitects, SO – IL, and record’s 2022 Design Vanguard winners CO Adaptive and Only If. Each project will be shown with a new video by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Hudson Lines, specially produced for the exhibition. See moma.org. New Practices New York

New York

Through February 25, 2023

On display at the Center for Architecture, this exhibit presents the work of AIA New York’s 2020 competition of the same name. Six practices were selected as representative of new and innovative firms in the city: BRANDT: HAFERD, Byrony Roberts Studio, City-group, GRT Architects, New Affiliates, and ANY. All of them have demonstrated engagement with the city and its citizens. See centerforarchitecture.org.

Events

Modernism Week 2023

Palm Springs, California

February 16–21, 2023

This annual celebration of Modernist design and architecture features more than 350 events in a variety of locations throughout Palm Springs, including home and garden tours, films, and lectures. This year’s keynote presentation will be by Morphosis principal Thom Mayne See modernismweek.com.

Coverings

Orlando

April 18–21, 2023

The largest international tile and stone event in the United States, this year’s Coverings conference will feature 800 exhibitors from over 30 countries. Visitors can explore a wide variety of displays, as well as participate in industry learning sessions and networking opportunities. See coverings.com.

Getting to Zero

May 10–12, 2023

Minneapolis

Held both virtually and in person, this forum will gather over 500 leading policymakers, architects, and other industry professionals to share perspectives and collaborate on zero-energy and zero-carbon solutions to decarbonize the built environments. For more information, see gettingtozeroforum.org.

Concéntrico 09

Logroño, Spain

April 27–May 2, 2023

The six-day architecture and design festival returns for its ninth iteration this year with a roster of events, installations, and exhibitions throughout the city of Logroño. Featured are design proposals and concepts that celebrate the public realm and civic life. For more, see concentrico.es/en.

Competitions

North American Copper in Architecture Awards

Deadline: March 31, 2023

The Copper Development Association is seeking building projects for submission for their annual award, which recognizes and promotes the outstanding application of architectural copper and copper alloys. Projects must be located in the United States or Canada and have been completed within the past three years. See copper.org.

AIA National Photography Competition

Deadline: April 3, 2023

AIA-St. Louis’s annual photography competition is now open and seeking entries from licensed architects and currently enrolled architecture students. The competition honors excellence in photographic interpretations of the built environment. Winning entries will be published in record and exhibited at the 2023 AIA conference in April. See aia-stlouis.org.

Holcim Awards 2023

Deadline: March 30, 2023

This global competition, hosted by the Holcim Foundation, recognizes projects that combine sustainable design and construction with design excellence. Submitted projects will be evaluated using the Foundation’s goals for sustainable construction, and Gold, Silver, and Bronze prizes will be awarded in five geographic regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East Africa, and Asia Pacific. Winners from each region will receive a cash prize and be invited to the prize announcement at the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2023. See holcimfoundation.org.

E-mail information two months in advance to schulmanp@bnpmedia.com.