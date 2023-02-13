✕

This piece first appeared on ENR.com.

A new exhibit at the Japan House in Los Angeles showcases high-concept thinking about what is possible for how cities and the natural world could coexist in the face of climate change and the natural disasters that come with it.

The Designing with Disaster exhibit, open through April 2, features concepts for seven “regenerative” cities able to anticipate and adapt to natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes and tsunamis. The exhibit is part of the Architecture and Urban Design for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (ArcDR3) initiative, a global effort led by the xLAB at the University of California, Los Angeles and the International Research Institute of Disaster Science at Tohoku University in Japan.

At a January forum in conjunction with the exhibit, founder of Tokyo firm Atelier Bow-Wow Momoyo Kaijima and OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu highlighted projects that incorporated regenerative design elements. Photo by Pam McFarland, courtesy ENR

